How-to Tech

How to Cast to Roku TV
How to Cast to Roku TV

Casting lets you go from watching a movie or TV show on your mobile device and to watching it on your TV without ever skipping a beat. And Roku devices make it super simple.

By Talon Homer

How to Download Music From YouTube
How to Download Music From YouTube

You have your favorites on YouTube but can you download them and keep them? We'll explain when and how.

By Talon Homer

How to Factory Reset Your iPhone
How to Factory Reset Your iPhone

It takes just four steps to restore your iPhone to its "just out of the factory" look.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Clean a Mousepad
How to Clean a Mousepad

Way down on the list of tech accessories to clean is likely the mousepad. That's a shame because it's easy to do and really needs it.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Clean AirPods
How to Clean AirPods

All that listening to podcasts and music can get your AirPods dirty! Here's an easy way to clean them.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Delete an Instagram Account
How to Delete an Instagram Account

If you're trying to simplify your social media life and want to end your relationship with Instagram, here's how to delete your account.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Delete Your Twitter Account
How to Delete Your Twitter Account

Had enough of the Twitter since Elon Musk's takeover? Here's how to delete your account.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Download YouTube Videos
How to Download YouTube Videos

We get it. You want to watch your favorite videos even when you're not connected to the internet. We'll walk you through the YouTube-sanctioned way to do it.

By Andrew Silver

Top 10 Ways to Make Money on the Internet
Top 10 Ways to Make Money on the Internet

The internet has made it possible to have a side job — or a full-time one — within your four walls, or just beyond them. We look at 10 great gigs.

By John Fuller & Nathan Chandler

How to Find the Right Laptop
How to Find the Right Laptop

You need buy a new laptop, but you're not sure how to find the right one. Learn about how to find the right laptop in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Improve the Sound on a TV
How to Improve the Sound on a TV

If you know how to improve the sound on a TV you can experience your home theater as was intended. Learn about how to improve the sound on a TV in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Keep Your Apple Laptop from Overheating
How to Keep Your Apple Laptop from Overheating

You're experiencing overheating problems with your Apple laptop, and you're wondering how to keep your Apple laptop from overheating. Learn how to keep your Apple laptop from overheating in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Turn Your PC into a TV
How to Turn Your PC into a TV

When you know how to turn your PC into a TV, you can enjoy live TV on your computer screen. Learn about how to turn your PC into a TV in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Clean a Laptop
How to Clean a Laptop

When doing your spring cleaning, don't forget to clean your laptop. Here's how to clean a laptop so it's as spic and span as the rest of your house.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Connect a Turntable to a Laptop
How to Connect a Turntable to a Laptop

You want learn how to connect a turntable to your laptop so that you can record songs from your turntable onto your laptop. This article will explain how to connect a turntable to a laptop.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Change the Battery of a Barnes and Noble Nook eReader
How to Change the Battery of a Barnes and Noble Nook eReader

You need to change the battery of your Barnes and Noble Nook eReader, but you're not sure how to do this. This article will tell you how to change the battery of a Barnes and Noble Nook eReader.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Surf the Web Anonymously
How to Surf the Web Anonymously

It's easy to assume that no one knows who you really are online, but that's never been the case. However, surfing the Web anonymously has become so simple that anyone can conceal his or her identity with little trouble.

By Dave Roos

How To Recover Lost Data from Your Hard Drive
How To Recover Lost Data from Your Hard Drive

That old hard drive's been clicking for some time, and now your computer won't boot. Is there any way to restore that project you've been working on?

By Ed Grabianowski

How to Streamline Your Life
How to Streamline Your Life

With all the things you have to get done, your life can get pretty hectic. The trick is to find a better way to keep track of everything so you can reduce your stress level.

By Jonathan Strickland

How to Upgrade Your DVR's Hard Drive
How to Upgrade Your DVR's Hard Drive

Your DVR only holds so much TV. So what if you want to store more programs? Or worse, what happens if the drive crashes and you have to replace it?

By Jonathan Strickland

How to Upgrade Your PC's RAM
How to Upgrade Your PC's RAM

Upgrading your computer's memory may sound like a lot of trouble and something you should pay a specialist for. But you can do it yourself.

By Jonathan Strickland

How to Build a DVR
How to Build a DVR

Digital video recorders (DVRs) let you stay up-to-date on your favorite TV shows, but they can be expensive. They're essentially computers -- could you build one yourself for less?

By Ed Grabianowski

How to Know if Your Computer is Infected with a Virus
How to Know if Your Computer is Infected with a Virus

Your computer is running more slowly than usual. Could it be infected with some kind of malware, or does it just need a reboot?

By Jonathan Strickland

How to Donate Your Computer to Charity
How to Donate Your Computer to Charity

You just bought a brand-new computer. But what'll you do with the old machine? Is there something else it could be doing, instead of sitting in your closet?

By Peter May

Top 5 Ways to Troubleshoot Your Broadband Internet Connection
Top 5 Ways to Troubleshoot Your Broadband Internet Connection

Broadband Internet access is great -- high-speed connections let us watch video, listen to music and more. But what happens when you can't get a signal?

By Ed Grabianowski