Who Called Me From This Phone Number? Need-to-know Tips

If you do an online search, you're going to come across various companies offering a phone lookup. Like anything you type into the search bar, the first results are very likely going to cost you. If you miss a call from a number you don't recognize, you'll see a long roster of options, many of which will try to entice you with the word "free."

Be wary.

It's very unlikely that any of these reverse phone lookup services are actually free of charge. And many of them are suspiciously similar in the way they operate: After you type in the number, you'll see one or more pages of progress bars as the system relentlessly scours the internet for any and all available information.

Then, you'll likely receive notification that there's been a hit: They have the information you're seeking. However, there's almost always a catch. To see the relevant info, you'll have to do something first.

At the very least, you'll have to enter your name and email, adding yourself to their list. At most, you'll have to pay or give payment info for a "free" trial, at which point, supposedly, you'll gain access to the information you want.