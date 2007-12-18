For many, personal audio electronic devices such as iPods and other MP3 Players play a pivotal role in our individual entertainment lives. Many of us couldn’t imagine a walk to work or treadmill jog without one.
Topics to Explore:
The humble MP3 contributed to the birth of the iPod and made widespread music piracy possible. Now it's taking a bow.
From the playground to the war front, walkie-talkies play a significant role in keeping humans in contact with one another. How have two-way radios managed to stay relevant in an age of smartphones?
iPods and iPhones are not just another gadget. They're so universal that even calling them a 'phenomenon' is inadequate. Learn more about the 7 best ways to charge your iPod without an outlet.
Advertisement
iPod hardware is easier to explain when you can see it. Take apart an iPod and look inside at the iPod hardware to understand how an iPod works.
If you buy a new computer, you can download iTunes and transfer all your music downloads. Learn how to transfer iTunes to a new computer in this article.
You can use iTunes without an iPod and an iPod without iTunes. Learn whether you have to use iTunes with an iPod in this article.
Tap the app you want to delete, tap the X that appears and confirm that you want to delete it. Learn how to delete apps on an iPod Touch from this article.
Advertisement
Building a radio is easier than you think. Read on and learn how to build your own radio.
After many years of lawsuits and haggling, Apple and Apple Corps finally resolved their differences, and on Nov. 16, 2010, The Beatles finally made their iTunes debut. What took them so long?
You can’t see radio waves, but you can check out relevant telegraphs, vacuum tubes and early radio models in this gallery.
A good communication network could help mine workers notify one another of unsafe conditions, but radio waves don't like to travel through rock. So what do you do?
Advertisement
The band that radio stations use is completely arbitrary. Learn how that relates to the specific frequency that FM stations use, and why all the FM radio stations in the United States end in an odd number?
Tired of the battery in your MP3 player running down? Perhaps you could look at alternatives. Can you really use a methanol fuel cell to power an MP3 player?
By John Fuller
The current versions of the iPod line were announced in 2010, but iPods have changed a lot through the years. Learn about the different features of iPods and see how the new versions compare with the older models.
FCC auctions are a big deal in the communications industry. Learn more about how FCC auctions work in this article.
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
MP3 players are everywhere -- and for good reason. These portable devices are a convenient way to store and listen to music and to view photos and videos. In some cases, they're even crossed with other devices, like cell phones. Learn the latest on MP3 players.
By Kevin Bonsor , Jeff Tyson & Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.
A new radio format is set to add features to your radio listening experience: HD Radio. Learn how it works.
Can you listen to your music as you drive cross country without searching for radio stations or fiddling with your MP3 player? Satellite radio subscribers can.
By Kevin Bonsor
A college student in Wisconsin hears a dj in Jamaica play the latest calypso tune. An advocacy group unites members across the country via a private broadcast. It's made possible by Internet radio, the latest innovation in radio broadcasting since the business began in the early 1920s.
By Debra Beller
Advertisement
Did you know you can record radio programs with a VCR? Next time, don't miss out on your favorite program!
Radio is the fundamental technology behind TV, cordless phones, cell phones and microwave ovens, for a start. Just about anywhere you go, radio wave transmissions are passing above you, around you, and even through you!
How does a CB radio antenna work? Why does it have to be tuned? How do you tune it properly?
We can transform musical sounds into numbers and record them digitally, although the files can be very large and take over your storage space. That's where the MP3 format comes in. Learn what MP3 files are and how they work.
Advertisement
If you have a car radio that shows FM station call signs on the display panel, then you have the Radio Data System feature. Find out how they work!
In January 2000, the FCC adopted rules creating a new, low-power, non-commercial FM radio (LPFM) service. Learn how a school or individual can start one of these radio stations.