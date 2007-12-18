Tech
Electronics
Gadgets

Electronic Gadgets

"Gadget" is a catch-all word these days for nifty devices. We've covered the basics, such as clocks & watches, plus delved into the world of present-day and future high-tech gadgets, such as digital jewelry and restaurant pagers.

How Dash Headphones Work

How Dash Headphones Work

Can a T-shirt turn sound into electricity?

Can a T-shirt turn sound into electricity?

Can I turn my iPhone into a guitar amp?

Can I turn my iPhone into a guitar amp?

What3Words App Is Changing How We Map the Globe

What3Words App Is Changing How We Map the Globe

A Breathalyzer for Drugs? We're Not There Yet

A Breathalyzer for Drugs? We're Not There Yet

Wearable Alcohol Sensor Could Text You if You're Too Drunk

Wearable Alcohol Sensor Could Text You if You're Too Drunk

How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist

How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist

How does the Puls Wearable differ from a smart watch?

How does the Puls Wearable differ from a smart watch?

How the Pebble Watch Works

How the Pebble Watch Works

People Still Use Fax Machines, But, Um, Why?

People Still Use Fax Machines, But, Um, Why?

How Thermal Fax Machines Work

How Thermal Fax Machines Work

History of the Fax Machine

History of the Fax Machine

Our Apps Are Tracking Us 24 Hours a Day

Our Apps Are Tracking Us 24 Hours a Day

So This Might Be Why You Ditched Your Fitbit

So This Might Be Why You Ditched Your Fitbit

Running While Female: Safety Apps and Tech

Running While Female: Safety Apps and Tech

New MIT Headset Can 'Hear' Your Thoughts and Respond

New MIT Headset Can 'Hear' Your Thoughts and Respond

March Madness: A High-stakes Game for Virtual Reality

March Madness: A High-stakes Game for Virtual Reality

Is It Time for Civilians to Start Wearing Their Own Body Cameras?

Is It Time for Civilians to Start Wearing Their Own Body Cameras?

Google Home Speakers Argue, Talk About Their Feelings on Twitch

Google Home Speakers Argue, Talk About Their Feelings on Twitch

Why Some People Are Refusing 'Smart' Utility Meters in Their Homes

Why Some People Are Refusing 'Smart' Utility Meters in Their Homes

The Uber-popular Aeron Chair Was First Made for Grandma

The Uber-popular Aeron Chair Was First Made for Grandma

Self-stabilizing 'Smart' Utensils Counteract Hand Tremors

Self-stabilizing 'Smart' Utensils Counteract Hand Tremors

Salty Fork for Salty Folk

Salty Fork for Salty Folk

How Digital Shopping Lists Work

How Digital Shopping Lists Work

Virtual Reality Helps Distract Kids From Painful Medical Procedures

Virtual Reality Helps Distract Kids From Painful Medical Procedures

Google Glass Can Teach You Morse Code in Four Hours

Google Glass Can Teach You Morse Code in Four Hours

Explore Deep Ocean Thermal Vents With This 3-D Virtual Reality Video

Explore Deep Ocean Thermal Vents With This 3-D Virtual Reality Video

Watch: The Secret Life of Luggage — And the New Tech That Tracks It

Watch: The Secret Life of Luggage — And the New Tech That Tracks It

How Satellite Phones Work

How Satellite Phones Work

How Electronic Language Translators Work

How Electronic Language Translators Work

How Robotic Vacuums Work

FIND OUT MORE

How the Ion Proton Sequencer Works

FIND OUT MORE

How Striiv Works

FIND OUT MORE

How the Avatar Machine Works

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

People Still Use Fax Machines, But, Um, Why?
People Still Use Fax Machines, But, Um, Why?

With the advent of email and scanning, why would anyone want to bother with faxing? Actually, it's still going strong in medical, insurance and government circles. Here's why.

By Nathan Chandler

How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist
How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist

The Rolex name is synonymous with luxury and cool. But how did this watch company become one of the most famous brands in the world?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

New MIT Headset Can 'Hear' Your Thoughts and Respond
New MIT Headset Can 'Hear' Your Thoughts and Respond

MIT's AlterEgo allows you to control a computer and ask it questions without ever uttering one word. It could mean profound changes on how we communicate.

By John Perritano

Advertisement

March Madness: A High-stakes Game for Virtual Reality
March Madness: A High-stakes Game for Virtual Reality

No tickets to March Madness? No problem. Virtual reality can put you at the games — courtside.

By John Donovan

Our Apps Are Tracking Us 24 Hours a Day
Our Apps Are Tracking Us 24 Hours a Day

A fitness tracking app that maps people's exercise habits exposed another lapse in our privacy — and critical risk for security of U.S. forces.

By John Donovan

What3Words App Is Changing How We Map the Globe
What3Words App Is Changing How We Map the Globe

Any address in just three words? Now it's possible.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Virtual Reality Helps Distract Kids From Painful Medical Procedures
Virtual Reality Helps Distract Kids From Painful Medical Procedures

Virtual reality makes it easier — and a little more fun — for sick kids to deal with painful medical procedures.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Advertisement

Is It Time for Civilians to Start Wearing Their Own Body Cameras?
Is It Time for Civilians to Start Wearing Their Own Body Cameras?

In an effort to capture a wider market, the makers of a police body cam have adapted their product and introduced the Venture wearable camera. Will it catch on?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Should Smart Devices Be Able to Automatically Call the Cops?
Should Smart Devices Be Able to Automatically Call the Cops?

Suppose a smart home device was programmed to call the police if it heard certain words or sounds? Good idea or bad?

By Dave Roos

A Breathalyzer for Drugs? We're Not There Yet
A Breathalyzer for Drugs? We're Not There Yet

It's a lot harder to develop a breath test for marijuana and opioids than it is for alcohol. But that hasn't stopped a lot of people from trying.

By Alia Hoyt

Here’s Something Else Your Smart Watch Can Do: Detect Irregular Heartbeat
Here’s Something Else Your Smart Watch Can Do: Detect Irregular Heartbeat

Scientists have come up with an app that can detect atrial fibrillation.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Google Home Speakers Argue, Talk About Their Feelings on Twitch
Google Home Speakers Argue, Talk About Their Feelings on Twitch

And it's strangely entertaining.

By Jonathan Strickland

Self-stabilizing 'Smart' Utensils Counteract Hand Tremors
Self-stabilizing 'Smart' Utensils Counteract Hand Tremors

What if you couldn't lift a spoon to your mouth without tipping out the contents? A robotic utensil may make this frustrating scenario a problem of the past.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Amazon Echo Works
How Amazon Echo Works

Amazon Echo might look like a cylindrical Bluetooth speaker, but could it actually be the voice-controlled computer that will finally walk us into the future?

By Bernadette Johnson

Google Glass Can Teach You Morse Code in Four Hours
Google Glass Can Teach You Morse Code in Four Hours

Light vibrations from the wearable make learning Morse code (and potentially many other tasks) a lot easier, according to new research.

By Jonathan Strickland

Advertisement

Forget the Invisible TV: We Want the Invisible Cooktop!
Forget the Invisible TV: We Want the Invisible Cooktop!

Panasonic showed off some invisible products at an electronics show. How do they work?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Your Jeans Could Someday Power Your Phone
Your Jeans Could Someday Power Your Phone

Chinese scientists have created the first fibers that can capture solar energy and survive the clothing manufacturing process.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Wearable Alcohol Sensor Could Text You if You're Too Drunk
Wearable Alcohol Sensor Could Text You if You're Too Drunk

Soon we might rely on flexible wearable monitors to replace breathalyzers and analyze sweat, notifying us if we've had one too many — or are near the limit.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why Some People Are Refusing 'Smart' Utility Meters in Their Homes
Why Some People Are Refusing 'Smart' Utility Meters in Their Homes

The utility industry and environmentalists see smart utility meters as modernizing the nation, but some claim privacy and health risks. Is that just paranoia?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Advertisement

The Uber-popular Aeron Chair Was First Made for Grandma
The Uber-popular Aeron Chair Was First Made for Grandma

Swiveling around in an Aeron chair can make a lowly assistant feel like an executive. But how did it get so big?

By Alia Hoyt

So This Might Be Why You Ditched Your Fitbit
So This Might Be Why You Ditched Your Fitbit

When it comes to creating long-time users, one design does not fit all, study finds.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

This 'Smart Jacket' Knows What Temperature Will Keep You Warm This Winter
This 'Smart Jacket' Knows What Temperature Will Keep You Warm This Winter

Someone should invent a jacket that automatically adjusts to keep you comfortable no matter the temperature inside or out. Someone just did.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Running While Female: Safety Apps and Tech
Running While Female: Safety Apps and Tech

Three attacks on female runners prompted us to check out what apps and tech are out there to help keep runners safe and logging those miles.

By Kate Kershner

Advertisement

Watch: The Secret Life of Luggage — And the New Tech That Tracks It
Watch: The Secret Life of Luggage — And the New Tech That Tracks It

What happens after your bags go on the conveyor belt? And how can you be sure you'll see them again?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Pretty Handy? Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Speech and Text
Pretty Handy? Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Speech and Text

Two college undergrads have invented a pair of gloves that can track sign language and turn it into either spoken word or text.

By Kate Kershner