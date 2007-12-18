"Gadget" is a catch-all word these days for nifty devices. We've covered the basics, such as clocks & watches, plus delved into the world of present-day and future high-tech gadgets, such as digital jewelry and restaurant pagers.
Topics to Explore:
With the advent of email and scanning, why would anyone want to bother with faxing? Actually, it's still going strong in medical, insurance and government circles. Here's why.
The Rolex name is synonymous with luxury and cool. But how did this watch company become one of the most famous brands in the world?
MIT's AlterEgo allows you to control a computer and ask it questions without ever uttering one word. It could mean profound changes on how we communicate.
Advertisement
No tickets to March Madness? No problem. Virtual reality can put you at the games — courtside.
By John Donovan
A fitness tracking app that maps people's exercise habits exposed another lapse in our privacy — and critical risk for security of U.S. forces.
By John Donovan
Any address in just three words? Now it's possible.
Virtual reality makes it easier — and a little more fun — for sick kids to deal with painful medical procedures.
Advertisement
In an effort to capture a wider market, the makers of a police body cam have adapted their product and introduced the Venture wearable camera. Will it catch on?
Suppose a smart home device was programmed to call the police if it heard certain words or sounds? Good idea or bad?
By Dave Roos
It's a lot harder to develop a breath test for marijuana and opioids than it is for alcohol. But that hasn't stopped a lot of people from trying.
By Alia Hoyt
Scientists have come up with an app that can detect atrial fibrillation.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
And it's strangely entertaining.
What if you couldn't lift a spoon to your mouth without tipping out the contents? A robotic utensil may make this frustrating scenario a problem of the past.
Amazon Echo might look like a cylindrical Bluetooth speaker, but could it actually be the voice-controlled computer that will finally walk us into the future?
Light vibrations from the wearable make learning Morse code (and potentially many other tasks) a lot easier, according to new research.
Advertisement
Panasonic showed off some invisible products at an electronics show. How do they work?
Chinese scientists have created the first fibers that can capture solar energy and survive the clothing manufacturing process.
Soon we might rely on flexible wearable monitors to replace breathalyzers and analyze sweat, notifying us if we've had one too many — or are near the limit.
The utility industry and environmentalists see smart utility meters as modernizing the nation, but some claim privacy and health risks. Is that just paranoia?
Advertisement
Swiveling around in an Aeron chair can make a lowly assistant feel like an executive. But how did it get so big?
By Alia Hoyt
When it comes to creating long-time users, one design does not fit all, study finds.
Someone should invent a jacket that automatically adjusts to keep you comfortable no matter the temperature inside or out. Someone just did.
Three attacks on female runners prompted us to check out what apps and tech are out there to help keep runners safe and logging those miles.
Advertisement
What happens after your bags go on the conveyor belt? And how can you be sure you'll see them again?
Two college undergrads have invented a pair of gloves that can track sign language and turn it into either spoken word or text.