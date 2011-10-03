" " HowStuffWorks.com Have you ever wondered what goes on inside an electric motor? We've taken apart a simple electric motor that you would typically find in a toy to explain how all the parts work. See the next page to get started.

Advertisement

" " HowStuffWorks.com From the outside, you can see the steel can that forms the body of the motor, an axle, a nylon end cap and two battery leads.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The nylon end cap is held in place by two tabs that are part of the steel can. By bendin­g the tabs back, you can free the end cap and remove it.

" " HowStuffWorks.com Inside the end cap are the motor's brushes. These brushes transfer power from the battery to the commutator as the motor spins.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The axle holds the armature and the commutator. The armature is a set of electromagnets, in this case three. The armature in this motor is a set of thin metal plates stacked together, with thin copper wire coiled around each of the three poles of the armature.

Advertisement

" " HowStuffWorks.com The two ends of each wire (one wire for each pole) are soldered onto a terminal, and then each of the three terminals is wired to one plate of the commutator.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The final piece of any DC electric motor is the field magnet. The field magnet in this motor is formed by the can itself plus two curved permanent magnets.