LTE Meaning: Understanding the Cell Phone Technology

LTE is a standard for wireless broadband communication with enhanced speeds and data rates, lower latency and overall more seamless mobile communication experiences.

You will often see LTE paired with the term "4G." That's because LTE, or long-term evolution, is a type of 4G, the fourth generation of cell phone technology. Network operators launched LTE in the early 2010s, with T-Mobile first offering it in 2013 and AT&T in 2011.

Users can enjoy faster download speeds and upload rates, smoother streaming of videos and better performance for data-intensive apps. LTE network speeds are about 10 times faster than its predecessor, 3G.

LTE is a foundation for other mobile networks, like 5G, the next generation that is not yet available to everyone. (Globally speaking, 5G's reach is about 45 percent at the time of this article's publication, with a global reach of 85 percent estimated by the end of 2029.) When 5G becomes more widespread, LTE devices will eventually become obsolete.

LTE-Advanced

There's a generation after LTE and before 5g: LTE-A, or LTE-Advanced. Also known as 4G LTE Advanced, LTE-A builds upon the capabilities of LTE to deliver even faster and more efficient wireless communication.

LTE technology enables faster and more efficient data transfer between mobile devices and cellular networks. It facilitates high-quality voice calls and a diverse range of mobile services.