Future Tech

What will future technology look like and what will it do? Explore the possibilities.

Learn More

Steganography: The Art of Hiding Messages in Plain Sight
Steganography: The Art of Hiding Messages in Plain Sight

The practice of hiding secret messages has existed in many forms for centuries, but the advent of personal computing in the 1980s stepped it up and steganography now exists all around us, invisible right under our noses.

By Mark Mancini

We're Getting Closer to the Quantum Internet, But What Is It?
We're Getting Closer to the Quantum Internet, But What Is It?

The quantum internet of the future would use the quirky behavior of tiny particles to transmit vast amounts of information and enable applications not possible with today's internet. Still with us? Here's how it works.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Alan Turing and His Test Became AI Legend
How Alan Turing and His Test Became AI Legend

First published in 1950, the Turing Test was designed to determine whether a computer would ever be able to successfully imitate a human being. So what's the state of it now?

By Dave Roos

Advertisement

10 Intriguing Facts About Elon Musk
10 Intriguing Facts About Elon Musk

The super-intelligent South African isn't just one of the richest and most creative people on Earth, he's also a forward-thinking futurist with a penchant for controversy.

By Nathan Chandler

Scientists Use LiDAR to Discover Massive Lost Mayan City
Scientists Use LiDAR to Discover Massive Lost Mayan City

LiDAR scanning technology reveals huge Mayan civilization lost beneath the jungles of Guatemala.

By Patrick J. Kiger

What Will Replace the Smartphone?
What Will Replace the Smartphone?

Smartphones could become obsolete by 2020, replaced by a new generation of wearable communication devices that will change the way we interact with the world.

By Patrick J. Kiger

The Singularity by 2045, Plus 6 Other Ray Kurzweil Predictions
The Singularity by 2045, Plus 6 Other Ray Kurzweil Predictions

Kurzweil has a pretty good track record with predictions. What does he have slated for humanity besides the singularity and figuring out the entire human brain by 2099?

By Kate Kershner

Advertisement

These 23 Guidelines Could Stave Off an AI Apocalypse
These 23 Guidelines Could Stave Off an AI Apocalypse

Expert tips to get techies ready for the rise of the robots.

By Chris Opfer

Brainwaves and 'Emotional ID' Could Replace Passwords and PINs
Brainwaves and 'Emotional ID' Could Replace Passwords and PINs

"Brainprint" technology could replace fingerprint scans, and a Romanian scientist reportedly can judge whether you're in the right emotional state to be granted access.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Lab-created Metallic Hydrogen, If Legit, Could Revolutionize Physics
Lab-created Metallic Hydrogen, If Legit, Could Revolutionize Physics

Harvard researchers announce turning hydrogen into a metal, a breakthrough that could lead to room-temperature superconductors and a revolutionary rocket propellant.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Supermarkets of the Future Are Going to Be Weird in So Many Ways
Supermarkets of the Future Are Going to Be Weird in So Many Ways

From predictive couponing to groceries delivered by robots straight to the trunk of your self-driving car, 21st-century shopping could offer serious innovations.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Advertisement

World's First AI-generated Christmas Song Is the Stuff of Nightmares
World's First AI-generated Christmas Song Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Take a holiday trip to Uncanny Valley! A computer brain was trained to compose a carol inspired by a picture of a Christmas tree — with horrible results.

By Christopher Hassiotis

Are You Actually an Android?
Are You Actually an Android?

The cyborgs on 'Westworld' had us wondering, would you know if you were a robot?

By Dave Roos

Cybathlon 2016: Amazing Images From the World's First Bionic Olympics
Cybathlon 2016: Amazing Images From the World's First Bionic Olympics

Exoskeletons, prosthetic limbs and mind-controlled computers took center stage in the first-of-its-kind competition in Zurich, Switzerland.

By Christopher Hassiotis

This Killer Whale Submarine Can Be Yours
This Killer Whale Submarine Can Be Yours

And it's only $90,000.

By Kate Kershner

Advertisement

New, Free Tool Gives Everyone a Satellite View of Illegal Fishing
New, Free Tool Gives Everyone a Satellite View of Illegal Fishing

Global Fishing Watch is a new online platform that allows anyone to track large fishing vessels via satellite technology. Would you use it?

By John Donovan

This Camera Can Read a Book Without Opening It
This Camera Can Read a Book Without Opening It

And there already are some practical uses for this incredible technology.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Seoul Tries to Battle Smartphone Zombies
Seoul Tries to Battle Smartphone Zombies

South Korea's capital has seen smartphone-related traffic accidents triple since 2010, but city officials are fighting back against the smombies. Here's how.

By Christopher Hassiotis

HowStuffWorks: How can smart cities use technology wisely?
HowStuffWorks: How can smart cities use technology wisely?

As cities develop, how can technology be used to accommodate growing populations?

Advertisement

HowStuffWorks: How can cities plan for growth?
HowStuffWorks: How can cities plan for growth?

What are modern cities doing to accommodate growing populations?

Slithering Medical Robots Could Snake Inside Your Body Some Day
Slithering Medical Robots Could Snake Inside Your Body Some Day

A new robot draws inspiration from the motion of snakes to get around using a pure wave motion.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Voxels, Acoustics and Hippopotamus Bugles
Voxels, Acoustics and Hippopotamus Bugles

Engineers have created the acoustic equivalent of Lego blocks.

By Jonathan Strickland

Roam Free, Bessie: Startup Creates Leather in the Lab
Roam Free, Bessie: Startup Creates Leather in the Lab

New company turns collagen into leather hides, right in the lab.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

We'll Need Sideways Elevators to Build Cities of the Future
We'll Need Sideways Elevators to Build Cities of the Future

Wouldn't it be cool if a maglev elevator could move in any direction, instead of just up and down? A German company created a cable-free one called the MULTI that can.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Fingerprint ID System for Babies Being Developed
Fingerprint ID System for Babies Being Developed

Infant fingerprints are tough to detect, but new technology can fix that. Here's why it's needed.

By Alia Hoyt