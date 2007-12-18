Electronics Trade Shows

The Consumer Electronics Show is THE place to view the newest high-tech gadgets each year. HowStuffWorks has been right there, covering the show, since 2001.

We Owe It All to Radio: The Inside Story of CES
Jammed with more than 170,000 attendees in 2015 and packed to the gills right now, the ginormous consumer electronics event wasn't always this big and crazy.

By Jonathan Strickland