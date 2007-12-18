Tech
How to Back Up Your iPhone

5 Ways to Donate Your Old Smartphone or Cell Phone to Charity

We Need to Stop Believing These Five Tech Myths

What Kind of Bird Is That? The Merlin Bird ID App Can Tell You

How Nomorobo Helps Stop Unwanted Spam Calls

How Cash App Works

Inside a Cordless Telephone

How the Verizon Hub Works

How Cordless Telephones Work

How to Block Unwanted Phone Calls

How MagicJack Works

What should I do if the home button on my iPhone stops working?

How Does My Phone Company Know a Call Is From a Scammer?

How Bluetooth Works

How 5G Works

How Google Voice Works

What Kind of Bird Is That? The Merlin Bird ID App Can Tell You
Birding is a lot easier with the Merlin app, which can coach you though your first bird identification adventure. From there, it's simple.

By Jesslyn Shields

How Does My Phone Company Know a Call Is From a Scammer?
You've probably seen the calls from your buds "Scam Likely" or "Fraud Alert." So, what's the giveaway to your carrier that these callers are not legit?

By Francisco Guzman

How to Back Up Your iPhone
You can replace your iPhone easily but what about its contents? That's why it's good to back them up. Here's how.

By Chris Pollette

How to Block Unwanted Phone Calls
Nobody wants to be annoyed by telemarketers or spam calls. You can stop those calls from ever coming in if you know how.

By Andrew Silver

How Nomorobo Helps Stop Unwanted Spam Calls
Tired of getting spam calls on your phone? You may wish to install an app like Nomorobo that says it can stop unwanted calls. But how does it work?

By Chris Pollette

How Cash App Works
Our beginner's guide to how Cash App works will have you sending and receiving money from your digital wallet like a pro in no time.

By Rhiannon Ball

How to Fake a GPS Location on Your Phone
Want to throw someone off your tracks? A GPS spoofing app is the best way to do it. Here's how it works for both android and iPhone.

By Nathan Chandler

How Bluetooth Works
You know how you can program your smartphone to connect through your car speakers so you can talk hands-free? That's Bluetooth technology in action. Bluetooth allows electronic equipment to connect without wires. So how does it work?

By Curt Franklin & Chris Pollette

5 Ways to Donate Your Old Smartphone or Cell Phone to Charity
If you're in the market for a new smartphone, have you thought of what you'll do with your old one? We've got five ways to donate your old smartphone or cell phone to charity.

By Nathan Chandler

We Need to Stop Believing These Five Tech Myths
Do you still believe that the smartphone with the most pixels takes the best pictures? That charging a battery overnight ruins it? If so, you're not alone. We'll explain why these oft-believed myths are just outdated.

By Nathan Chandler

You Don't Really Need Apps to Save Your Smartphone's Battery
You're smart. If you're smart about your phone's settings, too, you should be golden.

By Nathan Chandler

6 Creative Uses for an Old Smartphone
You'd be surprised at some of the new tricks your old cellphones and smartphones can do.

By Dave Roos

Porting Out: It's Phone Fraud 101
Thieves get their hands on your ID or passwords, then contact your mobile carrier and transfer your credentials to a new device.

By Chris Opfer

4 Reasons Your Phone Keeps Dropping Calls
Weird things can affect your call's signal strength — like that city bus that just blocked your path, or the fact that it's raining outside.

By Nathan Chandler

Your Smartphone Is a Vampire. Here's How to Fight It
It's hard to put down, but there are a few tricks that can help you tear your attention away from your trusty smartphone.

By Robert Lamb

Why 911 May Not Find You, But Uber Can
Emergency 911 systems sometimes have a tougher time finding cell phone callers than apps such as Uber.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Scientists Have Invented a Battery-free Cell Phone
Wouldn't it be great to never have to charge your phone? Scientists think they've cracked the code on doing that.

By Jonathan Strickland

How 5G Works
Ever been to a concert and not been able to get a signal on your smartphone? 5G promises to take care of that but it could be years before we see results.

By Nathan Chandler

9 Ways the iPhone Frustrated, Delighted Users in Its First Decade
iPhones have gone from wondrous to ordinary in a mere 10 years. We remember some moments that made us want to toss them out the window — and how Apple responded.

By Bryan Young

Do Smartphones Really Charge Faster in Airplane Mode?
Smartphones stop talking to satellites and cell phone networks when put in airplane mode. Does that make a difference when loading up the battery?

By Patrick J. Kiger

3 Myths About Smartphone Batteries That Need to Die
We worry about the wrong things when it comes to prolonging the battery life of our gadgets. Here's what really matters.

By Dave Roos

Why the iPhone 7 Release Just Isn't That Exciting
And it's kind of our fault for expecting a paradigm shift every 12 months.

By Jonathan Strickland

Superlong-Lasting Smartphone Battery to Hit Market Soon
For years, scientists tried to make smartphone batteries that lasted a lot longer but were no bigger than current ones. They seem to have finally cracked the code.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

iPhone and Android Users Found to Have Different Personality Traits
What does your choice of smartphone say about who you are and how others perceive you?

By Christopher Hassiotis

The Origin of the iPhone Marimba Ringtone Is Shrouded in Mystery
A snippet of melody played on an obscure musical instrument has become a ubiquitous part of the modern world's background noise. Who wrote it? Where'd it come from?

By Patrick J. Kiger