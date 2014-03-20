Family Tech

Tech
There's a gadget for every family member, Mom and Dad included. Read about the best technology for your family in these articles.

Recycle Your Electronics Easily at Big Retailers

What life skills can video games teach kids?

How important is technology in education?

'Hour of Code' is a fun way to introduce children (and even adults) to the world of computer programming. So, how do you get involved?

By Nathan Chandler

Although many think of 'smartphone addiction' as a young person's problem, seniors can get in trouble too. Just for different reasons.

By Dave Roos

Video footage of crimes is getting more common. And a new study shows video speed has a bigger impact on judgment (and criminals' punishments) than we've given it credit.

By Yves Jeffcoat

We all know we’re being yelled at when we get a text using all capital letters in an email. Did that start with the invention of the internet? Or is it something older?

By Jesslyn Shields

A Minnesota entrepreneur is planning to manufacture and market what might be the ultimate in concealed weapons — a small pistol designed to look like a cellphone.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Are your kids having trouble falling asleep? It might be time to take the computer, the iPad and the cell phone from the bedroom.

By Caitlin Uttley

What with scheduling visitations and trying to keep in contact, divorced families face their own special challenges. Fortunately, technology is helping in some unique ways.

By Sarah Winkler

The cell phone decision is one that a lot parents are dealing with earlier than they expected, and it's a tough one. When does a child actually need a cell phone?

By Julia Layton

Between texting, e-mailing, TV, talking on the cell phone and playing video games, does anyone have time to be a family anymore?

By Kim Williamson

We know; it seems impossible to have a moment alone with your child without their cell phone ringing, buzzing or playing the latest annoying jingle. But there are ways to keep your kids off their cell phones. You just have to know what to do.

By Stefani Newman

Everyone's a winner who recognizes video games as more than a hobby; some of them even teach kids valuable life skills, too.

By Natalie Kilgore

Point, shoot and smash? Encouraging your child's inner photog doesn't mean you have to give up your own camera -- or watch it get destroyed.

By Jill Jaracz

There's no question obesity has become a major health threat in the United States, but could technology be a root cause of this widespread problem? Find out why the connection is more complicated than you'd think.

By Julia Layton

As with everything else, your children will look to you to learn the rules. If they see you engaging in bad tech behavior, they'll be sure to follow.

By Sara Elliott

As more children are using the Internet more often, many are losing social skills that will help them in the real world. Does this include manners?

By Sara Elliott

While much has been said about technology driving families apart, there are some ways that it can actually bring a family closer together.

By Sara Elliott

Family photos have come a long way from the stoic, dressy images of yore. And we have technology to thank for that.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Members of the military used to rely on pen and paper to stay connected to their loved ones, but not anymore. Technology has come a long way!

By Emilie Sennebogen

It's after midnight. Do you know where your teenager is? If you were tracking them via GPS you would.

By Beth Brindle

Tablets are an excellent learning tool for inquisitive young minds. Apps are available offering everything from e-books to math games. See these top learning tablets for kids to give them an educational head start.

By Marie Willsey

Yes, your kids play a lot of video games. But just because they're sitting in front of the computer doesn't mean they can't learn something.

By Bambi Turner

Buying technology for your family doesn't mean you have to choose between buying a computer and putting food on the table. There are affordable ways to get what you want.

By Sara Elliott

Technology advances happen at a fast pace, and if your child doesn't keep up, it could really hurt him or her in the long run.

By Sara Elliott

Many parents keep the iPad out of the kids' reach, for fear they'll get hooked and never play outside again. But some apps are actually great learning tools. Which are best?

By Denise Harrison

Is your child hogging your iPad? Then maybe you should buy her one of these five kid-friendly tablet computers.

By Debra Ronca