7 Types of AI, What They Do, and How

" " Generative AI has been all the buzz since 2023, but artificial intelligence has been around much longer than that. dee karen / Shutterstock

Artificial intelligence is changing how we live, work, and interact with technology. From virtual assistants to self-driving cars, AI powers many of the tools we rely on.

But not all AI is created equal. Understanding the different types of AI out there can help clarify what these systems can do today—and what they might do in the future.

Advertisement

Here’s a breakdown of the main types of artificial intelligence, from the reactive machines of the past to the hypothetical, superintelligent "minds" of tomorrow.