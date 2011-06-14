How to Change the Battery of a Barnes and Noble Nook eReader

The Barnes and Noble Nook eReader is an electronic device that can store over a thousand books. Nooks are a compact, light-weight way to take your books with you wherever you go. One nice feature of the Nook eReader is the ability to loan books you've purchased and stored on your Nook to other Nook owners, and vice versa. The Nook eReader even offers WI-FI and 3G connectivity [source: Gardner]. Although the Nook's battery can be recharged, it may need to be changed or taken out and then put back in from time to time. Follow these instructions to learn how to change the battery on your Nook eReader.

Unplug your Nook from the power adapter. Turn off your Nook. Remove the back cover. Place you Nook face down on a flat surface, with its top directed away from you. Locate the screw and tab that hold the battery in place in the back of the Nook. They are at the top of the Nook. Unscrew and remove the screw holding the battery in place. Put down the screw carefully, so it won't get lost. Lift the battery out of its place by putting your finger nail in the space at the upper left of the battery. Press down against the top of the battery toward the bottom of the Nook and move your finger upward. The top part of the battery should come up out of its slot. Grab hold of the battery and pull it out. Insert the new battery by putting the two tabs on the bottom edge of the battery into the matching slots at the bottom edge of the battery compartment. Lower the top edge of the battery into place so that the battery lies flat. Replace the screw that holds the battery in place. Replace the back cover [source: Barnes and Noble ].