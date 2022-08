How to Find the Right Laptop

Laptop screens typically range in size from 9- to 17-inch (about 23- to 43-centimeter) displays. The bigger the display, the heavier your laptop will be. Balance the amount of portability you need against performance to find the right size for you. Larger screens will be harder to travel with and have shorter battery life, but will support better graphics and more power. Smaller screens will be just the opposite [source: CNET ].