13 Iconic Photographs That Captured the World's Imagination

" " Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal captured the second flag-raising atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima, one of the most famous war photographs in U.S. history. Joe Rosenthal/National Archives

In February 1945, photographer Joe Rosenthal was on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima covering World War II for the Associated Press. He took pictures as he watched Marines raise a U.S. flag among rocks on the peak of Mount Suribachi at the southwestern tip of the island. The bloody Battle of Iwo Jima was far from over, but the flag that the Marines hoisted — the second one raised on the summit that day — marked their capture of that important position. Rosenthal snapped a photo with his Speed Graphic camera, one of dozens of images he took during his time on the island. Only one, though, earned him a Pulitzer Prize: "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima."

In the black-and-white photo, six Marines struggle to raise the flag, which cuts across the cloudy background at a diagonal. The image immediately struck a chord with Americans, tugging at the heartstrings of civilians who saw the image as a symbol of hard work, determination, triumph and national pride. It made it to the cover of newspapers across the country, to the U.S. postage stamp and to shop windows. The Treasury Department even plastered the image on a poster for a war bond drive, and the photo has inspired many artworks and parodies [source: The Pulitzer Prizes].

"Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima" wasn't the first photo of a U.S. flag-raising to circulate in newspapers during World War II, but politicians and everyday citizens found hope in it. Some Americans were optimistic that a victory was around the corner, and Rosenthal's photo reflected this optimism with its perceived overtones of unity and perseverance. In reality, the Battle of Iwo Jima raged for another month, and World War II continued for several more months until the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Despite speculation, there's no way to tell whether the attention the photo garnered increased support for the atomic bombs [sources: Pressman and Kimble, International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum].

But there was another, albeit less complex, debate regarding "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima": whether it was staged. Rosenthal debunked those rumors — which started when he misunderstood a journalist's question. Film footage taken that day showed the famous Iwo Jima shot was not staged. Sorry, conspiracy theorists.