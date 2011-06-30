Everyday Tech
That would make working remotely a tad cozier wouldn't it?
Ready to ditch your Amazon Prime membership? We'll walk you through the easy steps to get rid of it.
Time flies in the age of the internet. How did we ever live without these 10 things?
By John Donovan
We need lithium for electronics and batteries. Global supplies are running short, but domestic supervolcanoes might hold the U.S. lithium motherlode.
Who's up for a company microchipping party?
Why does a parking garage display a sign saying it's full when it's not, and vice versa?
By Dave Roos
Can such a simple communication technology still be of use? To people in these professions, the answer is yes, even in the 21st century.
The Japanese electronics company retired its Beta VCRs in 2002, but has still made cassettes. That will all change come March, when the "format wars" come to a quiet end.
By Chris Opfer
Remember how amazing it was to cradle your first smartphone in your hand? Kids don't; they've always had them, and they have no idea how to work a flip phone.
Never lose a sock again? Sounds too good to be true, right? One technology may actually have the solution.
If you're reading this, you're using a disruptive technology – one that's completely changed how we do things. In fact, you're using an assortment of these game-changers all the time.
Are you a fan of a certain kind of product or gadget? Well, don't get too attached to it. There's probably a disruptive technology on the horizon that will send that gadget to the dustbin of history.
By Beth Brindle
The modern farm has more in common with Silicon Valley than you might think. Here's a look at some of the top technologies advancing the agriculture industry.
By Chris Opfer
Welcome to the "data-driven life" – where you can personally measure your heart rate, calorie consumption, caffeine intake, or spending habits using technology. All this data has the potential to help you improve yourself – or drive you crazy.
By Chris Opfer
It sounds like a complicated process doesn't it? But once you remember a little about centrifugal and centripetal forces, you can easily understand the swirling, whirling world of cyclonic separation.
That tube you put your check or deposit slip in at the bank drive-up window is called a pneumatic tube. This was cutting edge 19th-century technology and is still in use today.
We all like our gadgets, especially those that make live easier or just plain fun. Take a look at some of the most sold electronics out there to see if your favorite made the list.
Technology can help cheaters connect with paramours -- but it can also leave a trail that gets them caught. How does our connection to the digital world make it easier to expose infidelity?
Simple DIY devices can profoundly affect people's lives, improving their health and living conditions. We've gathered 10 homebuilt technologies that can be put together using easy-to-find resources and limited science and engineering know-how.
Touch-screen technology makes navigating devices like smartphones and tablet PCs easy as pie, but there's a dirty downside. Is there a way to avoid the smudges and prints that our fingers leave behind?
5 Ways to extend the life of your household batteries. Learn the 5 ways you can extend the life of household batteries.
Some surge protectors use gas to protect your appliances. Learn about the purpose of a gas discharge arrestor from this article.
Touch screens are useful, assuming you don't drop and break them, or scratch them up in your pocket or purse. How do you make abuse-resistant glass? Ask Corning.
The days of the cell phone are numbered. Superior technology has already surpassed it and is now moving on to the next level. Which cutting-edge technologies are here to stay and which are flashes in a pan?
These days, information is coming at us from all directions -- it can be hard to stay focused on the task at hand. Some say modern communications methods will permanently change the way we think.