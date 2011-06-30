Everyday Tech

How do batteries work? How much energy is your plugged-in gadget using? How do UPC codes work? Find this out and more with Everyday Tech.

Want to Shake Your Virtual Colleague's Hand? Holograms Could Help
Want to Shake Your Virtual Colleague's Hand? Holograms Could Help

That would make working remotely a tad cozier wouldn't it?

By Ravinder Dahiya

How to Cancel Amazon Prime
How to Cancel Amazon Prime

Ready to ditch your Amazon Prime membership? We'll walk you through the easy steps to get rid of it.

By Andrew Silver

10 Things That Didn't Exist 10 Years Ago That We Now Can't Live Without
10 Things That Didn't Exist 10 Years Ago That We Now Can't Live Without

Time flies in the age of the internet. How did we ever live without these 10 things?

By John Donovan

Ancient Supervolcanoes Might Be Key to Our Energy Future
Ancient Supervolcanoes Might Be Key to Our Energy Future

We need lithium for electronics and batteries. Global supplies are running short, but domestic supervolcanoes might hold the U.S. lithium motherlode.

By Jesslyn Shields

Wisconsin Company Encourages Employees to Become Cyborgs
Wisconsin Company Encourages Employees to Become Cyborgs

Who's up for a company microchipping party?

By Jonathan Strickland

How Parking Garages Track Open Spaces, and Why They Often Get It Wrong
How Parking Garages Track Open Spaces, and Why They Often Get It Wrong

Why does a parking garage display a sign saying it's full when it's not, and vice versa?

By Dave Roos

This Is Who Still Uses Pagers Today
This Is Who Still Uses Pagers Today

Can such a simple communication technology still be of use? To people in these professions, the answer is yes, even in the 21st century.

By Laurie L. Dove

Sony Will Retire Betamax in 2016. Wait, That Hasn't Happened Yet?
Sony Will Retire Betamax in 2016. Wait, That Hasn't Happened Yet?

The Japanese electronics company retired its Beta VCRs in 2002, but has still made cassettes. That will all change come March, when the "format wars" come to a quiet end.

By Chris Opfer

10 Technologies Kids Already Don't Know How to Use
10 Technologies Kids Already Don’t Know How to Use

Remember how amazing it was to cradle your first smartphone in your hand? Kids don't; they've always had them, and they have no idea how to work a flip phone.

By Bernadette Johnson

Could an RFID keep you from losing your socks?
Could an RFID keep you from losing your socks?

Never lose a sock again? Sounds too good to be true, right? One technology may actually have the solution.

By Laurie L. Dove

10 Disruptive Technologies You Use Every Day
10 Disruptive Technologies You Use Every Day

If you're reading this, you're using a disruptive technology – one that's completely changed how we do things. In fact, you're using an assortment of these game-changers all the time.

By Bernadette Johnson

What's a disruptive technology?
What's a disruptive technology?

Are you a fan of a certain kind of product or gadget? Well, don't get too attached to it. There's probably a disruptive technology on the horizon that will send that gadget to the dustbin of history.

By Beth Brindle

10 High-tech Tools on the Typical Farm
10 High-tech Tools on the Typical Farm

The modern farm has more in common with Silicon Valley than you might think. Here's a look at some of the top technologies advancing the agriculture industry.

By Chris Opfer

What's the 'quantified self'?
What’s the 'quantified self'?

Welcome to the "data-driven life" – where you can personally measure your heart rate, calorie consumption, caffeine intake, or spending habits using technology. All this data has the potential to help you improve yourself – or drive you crazy.

By Chris Opfer

How Cyclonic Separation Works
How Cyclonic Separation Works

It sounds like a complicated process doesn't it? But once you remember a little about centrifugal and centripetal forces, you can easily understand the swirling, whirling world of cyclonic separation.

By John Perritano

How Pneumatic Tubes Work
How Pneumatic Tubes Work

That tube you put your check or deposit slip in at the bank drive-up window is called a pneumatic tube. This was cutting edge 19th-century technology and is still in use today.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Top Selling Electronics
Top Selling Electronics

We all like our gadgets, especially those that make live easier or just plain fun. Take a look at some of the most sold electronics out there to see if your favorite made the list.

10 Sneaky Ways Technology Betrays Cheating Cheaters
10 Sneaky Ways Technology Betrays Cheating Cheaters

Technology can help cheaters connect with paramours -- but it can also leave a trail that gets them caught. How does our connection to the digital world make it easier to expose infidelity?

By Bernadette Johnson

10 Homebuilt Tech Tools for the Developing World
10 Homebuilt Tech Tools for the Developing World

Simple DIY devices can profoundly affect people's lives, improving their health and living conditions. We've gathered 10 homebuilt technologies that can be put together using easy-to-find resources and limited science and engineering know-how.

By William Harris

Will touch-screens ever be fingerprint-proof?
Will touch-screens ever be fingerprint-proof?

Touch-screen technology makes navigating devices like smartphones and tablet PCs easy as pie, but there's a dirty downside. Is there a way to avoid the smudges and prints that our fingers leave behind?

By Kate Kershner

5 Ways to Extend the Life Of Your Household Batteries
5 Ways to Extend the Life Of Your Household Batteries

5 Ways to extend the life of your household batteries. Learn the 5 ways you can extend the life of household batteries.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green

What's the purpose of a gas discharge arrestor?
What's the purpose of a gas discharge arrestor?

Some surge protectors use gas to protect your appliances. Learn about the purpose of a gas discharge arrestor from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How Gorilla Glass Works
How Gorilla Glass Works

Touch screens are useful, assuming you don't drop and break them, or scratch them up in your pocket or purse. How do you make abuse-resistant glass? Ask Corning.

By Jonathan Strickland

What is the future of communication?
What is the future of communication?

The days of the cell phone are numbered. Superior technology has already surpassed it and is now moving on to the next level. Which cutting-edge technologies are here to stay and which are flashes in a pan?

By Jonathan Strickland

Will modern digital communications permanently affect human behavior?
Will modern digital communications permanently affect human behavior?

These days, information is coming at us from all directions -- it can be hard to stay focused on the task at hand. Some say modern communications methods will permanently change the way we think.

By Jonathan Strickland