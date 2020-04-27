Top 10 Ways to Make Money on the Internet

Unless you're a freegan and have found a way to live entirely off the grid, you probably need some sort of steady income in order to survive. The traditional way to earn money, of course, is by having a job. You work for a company or start your own, and the work you do earns you money, which you spend on things like a mortgage, rent, food, clothing, utilities and entertainment.
Most people typically work from their company's central location, a physical space where everyone from that organization gathers to exchange ideas and organize their efforts. But many folks have found ways to make money within the comfort of their own home, thanks to the internet. Some of these gigs are best for those looking to make a little extra money on the side, while others can lead to full-time jobs and big success.
Many web-based jobs require you to be your own boss, which will tap into your sales, marketing and customer service skills. However, some companies will hire people to work from home — which means you either take a salary or give them a percentage of what you make.
