Cameras & Photography

A good photo is part art, part science. Whether you like to manually focus and carry a slew of lenses in a Tamarac bag or go digital and let a high-tech camera do the work for you.

New Technology Revives Tarnished Daguerreotype Ghosts

Captivating Images From Above Offer New Perspectives on Familiar Wildlife

Kodak Is Bringing Back Film, and It’s Super

How to Scrub Identifying Info From Your Digital Pics

Light-field Camera Technology: Is That Still a Thing?

Will digital photography ever be as good as film for movies?

Why It's Important to Digitize Your Vintage Photos and Movies

Pro Tips on Posing for Perfect Pics

10 Iconic Photographs That Captured the World’s Imagination

How Camera Flashes Work

Are online photography courses worth it?

How Digital Photobooks Work

How Digital Cameras Work

How to Scrub Identifying Info From Your Digital Pics
A digital photo has a wealth of info embedded in it — including date and time it was taken, location and camera used. But what if you don't want all that data falling into the wrong hands?

By Chris Pollette

Why It's Important to Digitize Your Vintage Photos and Movies
Have a ton of precious old movies, photos and VHS tapes sitting in boxes gathering dust? It's time to go digital and preserve those memories for future generations.

By Wendy Bowman

Pro Tips on Posing for Perfect Pics
Forget those awkward family photos! We talked to two photography experts on how to look your best in every photo, every time.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

New Technology Revives Tarnished Daguerreotype Ghosts
The images of our ancestors are locked away and disappearing on tarnished silver plates. Scientists have found a way to bring them back to life.

By Carrie Tatro

10 Iconic Photographs That Captured the World’s Imagination
Among the millions of pictures taken every year, some capture our hearts and stand the test of time. Here are the stories behind 10 of the most iconic.

By Nathan Chandler

Captivating Images From Above Offer New Perspectives on Familiar Wildlife
Surprising, astonishing and beautiful overhead wildlife images present a new way to look at the wonders of the animal kingdom.

By Christopher Hassiotis

Stunning Images Win 2016 International Drone Photography Contest
Images of glowing volcanos, daring snowboarders and mysterious beaches took top awards in the Dronestagram competition.

By Christopher Hassiotis

Kodak Is Bringing Back Film, and It’s Super
The 8 mm format is making a comeback, thanks to Kodak.

By Jonathan Strickland

Light-field Camera Technology: Is That Still a Thing?
Remember the promise of digital images that you’d be able to manipulate by shifting the focus after snapping the photo? What happened to those?

By Nathan Chandler

7 Animals You Should Never Take Selfies With
Your selfie game is strong, but these animals are stronger. Don't be taken unaware by wild creatures while upping your Insta-worth.

By Laurie L. Dove

Will digital photography ever be as good as film for movies?
The digital revolution is in full swing. Digital technology has enhanced what we watch on TV and the music we listen to. But will movies shot digitally ever look as good as movies shot on film?

By Beth Brindle

How Skycam Works
Televised sports coverage offers amazing aerial views of all the action. How are those dazzling angles captured? It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's Skycam.

By Nathan Chandler

How Thermal Imaging Works
Thermographic cameras detect infrared light (or heat) invisible to the human eye. How can the camera's sensors register temperature at a distance, and how can the tech be used?

By Nathan Chandler

How the Lytro Camera Works
The Lytro camera has attracted attention for its ability to let viewers focus on different aspects of a photo after it has been taken. How is the device different from traditional cameras, and how does it operate?

By Jonathan Strickland

How to Use Photo Editing Software to Remove Red Eye
That shot of your kid would be so cute if only he didn't look like Rosemary's toddler. How can you ditch the demonic in your photos once and for all?

By William Harris

How should a digital camera be cleaned?
Dust has this amazing superpower to wiggle its way into everything – including your digital camera and the memories you attempt to capture with it. Isn't it time you sent that dust packing?

By Nicholas Gerbis

What is a tilt-shift photography lens?
Tilt-shift photography takes the power of the angle to an extreme. By altering the plane of focus of a photograph and distorting the perspective, tilt-shift photography can make a normal scene look like a miniature model set.

By Wesley Fenlon

What makes a great travel photo?
It's tempting to use the snap-and-go method of photography when you're traveling, but really great, memorable shots require more careful composition and planning.

By Nathan Chandler

5 Tips for Storing and Sharing Photos in the Cloud
Cloud photo storage allows you to share photos readily and safeguard them from digital disaster. In this article, we'll share tips for navigating cloud-based photo services.

By Nathan Chandler

How Night-vision Cameras Work
It's all sunshine and smiles when you're snapping away in the daylight. Could a night-vision camera help you unearth a darker and different side of photography?

By Nicholas Gerbis

5 Sports Photography Tips
Want to compete with the big boys when it comes to capturing that perfect action shot? Get the tips and tricks to shoot like a pro -- even if you're photographing your kid's soccer game.

By Wesley Fenlon

5 Plant Photography Tips
Nature is filled with flora that's a delight to behold, but capturing that magic in a photograph is a challenge. Get the tips you need to get the perfect shot of Mother Nature's bounty.

By Wesley Fenlon

What is fisheye lens photography?
Look through a door's peephole and you'll see how a fisheye lens can distort a scene while providing a 180-degree view. So how are these lenses used?

By Matt Cunningham

5 Macro Photography Tips
Getting an extreme close-up takes artistry, but your creativity can really flourish if you have a little know-how. Want to take your snaps of small subjects to the next level?

By Wesley Fenlon

5 Film Noir Photography Tips
High drama and dim light are the hallmarks of film noir, and those elements are also vital to film noir photography.

By Stephanie Crawford