Electronics

Topics to Explore:
There's a gadget for every family member, Mom and Dad included. Read about the best technology for your family in these articles.
A good photo is part art, part science. Whether you like to manually focus and carry a slew of lenses in a Tamarac bag or go digital and let a high-tech camera do the work for you.
How do batteries work? How much energy is your plugged-in gadget using? How do UPC codes work? Find this out and more with Everyday Tech.
What will future technology look like and what will it do? Explore the possibilities.
"Gadget" is a catch-all word these days for nifty devices. We've covered the basics, such as clocks & watches, plus delved into the world of present-day and future high-tech gadgets, such as digital jewelry and restaurant pagers.
Video games have come of age as an entertainment medium and the technology continues to mature. Learn about how your favorite video game consoles work, and see what's on the gaming horizon.
Home audio and video setups are as individual as the people who own them. At its most basic, a home theater includes a TV, some speakers and an audio/video source. Find out about the newest home theater components, and how they work together to give you a superior entertainment experience.
This How-to Tech section is full of great articles explaining how to handle the increasing amount of technological objects in your life. Visit the How-to Tech guide and learn how to become the tech expert in your household.
For many, personal audio electronic devices such as iPods and other MP3 Players play a pivotal role in our individual entertainment lives. Many of us couldn’t imagine a walk to work or treadmill jog without one.
Telecommunications devices, including cell phones, satellite radio or Voice over IP, connect us to one another and to the world of information at our fingertips. Learn all about the technologies we depend upon for efficient communication.
Solid state components are the building blocks of today's electronics. Learn about the technology inside the gadgets and machines that we use every day.
Tech myths can be difficult to spot because we can never really know the limits of such ever-changing technology. Are there limits to the powers of the internet, Facebook and video games? To learn more about such topics, check out these articles.
The Consumer Electronics Show is THE place to view the newest high-tech gadgets each year. HowStuffWorks has been right there, covering the show, since 2001.