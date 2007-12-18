Tech
Electronics
Games & Gear

Video Games & Gear

Video games have come of age as an entertainment medium and the technology continues to mature. Learn about how your favorite video game consoles work, and see what's on the gaming horizon.

Putting Yourself Into a Video Game for Free Just Got Way Easier

How the PlayStation Camera Works

10 Reuses for Old Video Game Controllers

Are cheat codes really cheating?

Are there video games designed for moms?

How are video games regulated in the U.S.?

Run, Jump & Climb Your Way Through Our Roblox Quiz

Can You Survive Our Minecraft Quiz?

How Tetris Went From Soviet Mind Game to Smash Hit

How the Nintendo Power Glove Worked

How Xbox One Works

How PlayStation 4 Works

The Candy Crush Quiz

Is the 'Blue Whale' Online Game Pushing Teens to Suicide?

The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Gamers

Are cheat codes really cheating?

Learn More

Run, Jump & Climb Your Way Through Our Roblox Quiz
With more than 40 million "experiences" (they don't call them games) to choose from, there's something for everyone in Roblox. Take this quiz to learn more.

By Alia Hoyt

Can You Survive Our Minecraft Quiz?
Minecraft launched in 2011. Now, a decade later, the game shows no signs of losing popularity. How much do you know about this award-winning game that features baby zombies riding chickens and other crazy stuff?

By Alia Hoyt

How Tetris Went From Soviet Mind Game to Smash Hit
Tetris was developed during the Cold War by a puzzle-happy programmer working for the Russian Academy of Sciences. So how did this addictive game break free of the Iron Curtain?

By John Donovan

Have Fun With Our Animal Crossing Quiz
Everyone's heard of Mario, but Nintendo is nearly as well known for the ultra-popular Animal Crossing series. How much do you know about this beloved social simulation game?

By Alia Hoyt

The Super Mario Quiz
You might be adept at racking up coins and saving the ever-in-peril princess, but how much do you really know about the iconic video game series? Take our quiz and find out!

By Alia Hoyt

The Candy Crush Quiz
Candy Crush seems easy — simply match three candies of the same color. But something about it keeps players hooked. How sweet are you on this addictive game? Take the Candy Crush quiz and find out!

By Alia Hoyt

Noob or Not? How Much Do You Know About Fortnite?
Described by The New Yorker as a cross between Minecraft and "The Hunger Games," this video game is insanely popular among teens (and others). See what you know about Fortnite — or want to know — with this quiz!

By Alia Hoyt

Why 'Final Fantasy VII' Endures 20 Years After Its Release
The role playing game upended the video game industry two decades ago, and still looms large on its 20th anniversary.

By Jonathan Strickland

Neil deGrasse Tyson Enlists Creative Dream Team for 'Space Odyssey' Video Game
NDGT's ambitious plan would create an educational game with input from George R. R. Martin, Neil Gaiman, Bill Nye and Amy Mainzer, among others.

By Jonathan Strickland

Is the 'Blue Whale' Online Game Pushing Teens to Suicide?
In this immersive online game, suicide is the last task.

By Jonathan Strickland

The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Gamers
We did not see No. 1 coming.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Virtual Reality Arcades Are Getting Real in the U.S.
And they look super fun, whether you're a gamer or not.

By Tracy Staedter

How Alternate Reality Gaming Works
Who cares if it's an elaborate marketing scheme if it's fun? In alternate reality gaming, the line between fiction and reality is blurred, and players enter a world filled with rabbit holes and mysteries.

By Oisin Curran

Unintended Consequences of Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go is sweeping the globe, but the story of the game's rising popularity includes criminal activity, death and even an R-rated photo or two.

By Chris Opfer

Pikachu Name Change Infuriates Hong Kong Pokemon Fans
A pocket monster by any other name would smell as sweet. But it would also raise issues of fan respect, linguistics, politics and cultural imperialism.

By Chris Opfer

Putting Yourself Into a Video Game for Free Just Got Way Easier
New, free avatar-creation technology developed at USC means video gamers could be significantly closer to playing as themselves on the small screen.

By Chris Opfer

After More Than 20 Years, Pokemon Is Still Going Strong
For years, kids have been filling their Pokédexes with Pokemon they've caught in Nintendo's digital fields. Why has it stayed so popular while other franchises haven't?

By Bryan Young

Your Heart — and Your Life Story — in a Computer Game
Computer games have long been a place to escape from reality. Unless, of course, that game is about your life.

By John Donovan

Are cheat codes really cheating?
Asking whether a cheat code constitutes cheating may seem silly. "Of course it is!" you say. "It has the word 'cheat' right in it!" Perhaps, but the history and purpose of cheat codes in video games makes this question not so cut-and-dried.

By Kate Kershner

Are there scholarships for video game players?
College scholarships for video gamers? You'd better believe it. The payoff is big at colleges offering a boost to the field's best and brightest up-and-comers.

By Kate Kershner

Are there video games designed for moms?
With 74 percent reporting that they already play video games weekly, moms aren't exactly waiting around for game makers to craft them the perfect "mom game." But then again, what does a mom game even look like — and are there any on the market?

By Kate Kershner

Do video games really improve hand-eye coordination?
The debate on whether video games help players build any lasting skills is as old as video games themselves. Luckily, science has decided to weigh in on the conversation — including the claim that gaming improves hand-eye coordination.

By Kate Kershner

How are video games regulated in the U.S.?
Video games sometimes get a bad rap for corrupting the world's youth. But while some of these concerns might be overblown, keeping "Mortal Kombat" away from 5-year-olds is probably a good idea. So how do we regulate responsibly?

By Kate Kershner

How do free-to-play games make money?
"Candy Crush." "Flappy Bird." "Farmville." You've likely played at least one of the many "freemium" games out there — and chances are you've also wondered how these companies make any money. Sure, ads help, but there's a bit more to it than that.

By Kate Kershner

Is there an archive for out-of-print video games?
Scratching the nostalgia itch can be tricky — especially if it involves playing classic out-of-print video games like "Oregon Trail" or "Street Fighter II." But fear not: When you're in the mood for a little old-school gaming, you have options.

By Kate Kershner