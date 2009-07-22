Tech Myths
Tech myths can be difficult to spot because we can never really know the limits of such ever-changing technology. Are there limits to the powers of the internet, Facebook and video games? To learn more about such topics, check out these articles.
Seniors May Be As Hooked to Smartphones As Their Grandkids
Slow-Motion Video Makes People Look More Guilty, Study Shows
Ridiculous History: SHOUTY CAPS Are a Much Older Invention Than You Think
How to Use a Ring Light (Even If You're Not an Influencer)
What's the Difference Between Raw and JPEG Files?
How to Scrub Identifying Info From Your Digital Pics
Want to Shake Your Virtual Colleague's Hand? Holograms Could Help
How to Cancel Amazon Prime
10 Things That Didn't Exist 10 Years Ago That We Now Can't Live Without
Steganography: The Art of Hiding Messages in Plain Sight
We're Getting Closer to the Quantum Internet, But What Is It?
How Alan Turing and His Test Became AI Legend
People Still Use Fax Machines, But, Um, Why?
How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist
New MIT Headset Can 'Hear' Your Thoughts and Respond
Think You Own That Online Video Game You Bought? Think Again
Run, Jump & Climb Your Way Through Our Roblox Quiz
Can You Survive Our Minecraft Quiz?
How Netflix's Password Crackdown Will Stop Moochers
How to Cancel Netflix
What's the Most-disliked Video on YouTube?
How to Cast to Roku TV
How to Download Music From YouTube
How to Factory Reset Your iPhone
They're Killing the MP3, but That's OK
How Walkie-talkies Work
7 Best Ways to Charge Your iPod Without an Outlet
Will the U.S. Ever Run Out of Telephone Numbers?
Remember Pay Phones? Philly's Bringing Them Back for Free
How to Hide Apps on Your iPhone
Does Your Home Need a Whole-house Surge Protector?
Inside an Electric Motor
What’s the Difference Between LCD and LED?
We Owe It All to Radio: The Inside Story of CES
Learn More
What's the real reason you can't make a phone call during a flight? Is there really any interference between the aircraft equipment and your cellphone signal?
People in the public eye often inspire a lot of stories about themselves, some real, some imagined. Which of the stories surrounding Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg are more fiction than fact?
If you're one of the most well-known and well-off individuals in the world, people are bound to make up stories about you. Why are there so many crazy stories about the co-founder of Microsoft?
Despite his high-tech line of work, Steve Jobs was a bona fide rock star. And like all celebrities (especially intensively private ones), he was subject to a lot of speculation. Are any of these wild stories true?
What will the world look like 10 years from now? Forty years from now? Will we live in a world run by robots? Will we all be driving flying cars?
Clearly, the explosive growth of the Internet has created a fair share of misunderstandings, fabrications and myths, and now it's one of the Internet's most popular sites, Facebook, that's stirring up rumors.
Google is the world's search leader. But that doesn't mean everyone else has given up. Not every company has what it takes to dethrone the king.
Ever since they took the world by storm in the early 1980s, video games have been the stuff of legend. However, the video game world is so insular that you'd have to be a dedicated gamer to even hear some of these myths.
By Josh Clark & Wesley Fenlon
Apple is one of the most successful companies around -- and one of the most mysterious. Here, we consider and debunk 10 of the biggest myths surrounding this tech giant.
How did a scrawny college dropout go on to start a world-renowned tech company and become the world's richest man in the process? The story is fraught with half-truths and myths, and we debunk five of them here.
By Dave Roos
For something so entrenched in our everyday lives, we sure don't know much about the Internet. That might explain all of the half-truths, falsehoods and straight-up myths that surround it. We happily deconstruct five of them here.
By Dave Roos
With all the gossip regarding Twitter, it's easy to be confused. We'll debunk five of the most common Twitter myths.
Google is easily one of the world's biggest and most talked-about companies, but people don't really know much about it. Rumors abound, but the truth is a mere Google search away.
By Dave Roos