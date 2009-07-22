Tech Myths

Tech myths can be difficult to spot because we can never really know the limits of such ever-changing technology. Are there limits to the powers of the internet, Facebook and video games? To learn more about such topics, check out these articles.

Learn More

Why You Still Can't Make a Cellphone Call on a Flight
Why You Still Can't Make a Cellphone Call on a Flight

What's the real reason you can't make a phone call during a flight? Is there really any interference between the aircraft equipment and your cellphone signal?

By Patrick J. Kiger

5 Myths About Mark Zuckerberg
5 Myths About Mark Zuckerberg

People in the public eye often inspire a lot of stories about themselves, some real, some imagined. Which of the stories surrounding Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg are more fiction than fact?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Top 5 Myths About Bill Gates
Top 5 Myths About Bill Gates

If you're one of the most well-known and well-off individuals in the world, people are bound to make up stories about you. Why are there so many crazy stories about the co-founder of Microsoft?

By Nathan Chandler

Advertisement

Top 5 Myths About Steve Jobs
Top 5 Myths About Steve Jobs

Despite his high-tech line of work, Steve Jobs was a bona fide rock star. And like all celebrities (especially intensively private ones), he was subject to a lot of speculation. Are any of these wild stories true?

By Jonathan Strickland & Susan L. Nasr

5 Future Technology Myths
5 Future Technology Myths

What will the world look like 10 years from now? Forty years from now? Will we live in a world run by robots? Will we all be driving flying cars?

By Jacob Silverman

Top 5 Myths About Facebook
Top 5 Myths About Facebook

Clearly, the explosive growth of the Internet has created a fair share of misunderstandings, fabrications and myths, and now it's one of the Internet's most popular sites, Facebook, that's stirring up rumors.

By Jonathan Atteberry

Top 5 Google Killers -- That Didn't
Top 5 Google Killers -- That Didn't

Google is the world's search leader. But that doesn't mean everyone else has given up. Not every company has what it takes to dethrone the king.

By Jonathan Strickland

Advertisement

10 Myths About Video Games
10 Myths About Video Games

Ever since they took the world by storm in the early 1980s, video games have been the stuff of legend. However, the video game world is so insular that you'd have to be a dedicated gamer to even hear some of these myths.

By Josh Clark & Wesley Fenlon

Top 10 Myths About Apple
Top 10 Myths About Apple

Apple is one of the most successful companies around -- and one of the most mysterious. Here, we consider and debunk 10 of the biggest myths surrounding this tech giant.

By Dave Roos & Stephanie Crawford

Top 5 Myths About Microsoft
Top 5 Myths About Microsoft

How did a scrawny college dropout go on to start a world-renowned tech company and become the world's richest man in the process? The story is fraught with half-truths and myths, and we debunk five of them here.

By Dave Roos

Top 5 Myths About the Internet
Top 5 Myths About the Internet

For something so entrenched in our everyday lives, we sure don't know much about the Internet. That might explain all of the half-truths, falsehoods and straight-up myths that surround it. We happily deconstruct five of them here.

By Dave Roos

Advertisement

5 Myths About Twitter
5 Myths About Twitter

With all the gossip regarding Twitter, it's easy to be confused. We'll debunk five of the most common Twitter myths.

By Maria Trimarchi

Top 5 Myths About Google, Inc.
Top 5 Myths About Google, Inc.

Google is easily one of the world's biggest and most talked-about companies, but people don't really know much about it. Rumors abound, but the truth is a mere Google search away.

By Dave Roos