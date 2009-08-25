Top 5 Myths About Bill Gates

" " Bill Gates -- seen here at a ONE Campaign press conference in June 2009 -- is the source of a number of myths. Peter Macdiarmid/ Getty Images

Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates often tops lists of the world's richest people. His computing and business prowess, and more recently, his staggering philanthropic acts have attracted immense media coverage. But living in the spotlight means more than just fame; it also means dealing with an Internet-age rumor mill that perpetuates half-truths and, in some cases, outright lies.

Rumors about Gates have been zipping around the Internet for years. They veer from unlikely to outlandish, but what's interesting about the Gates anecdotes is that they're often difficult to prove or dispel.

His colossal fame and worldwide impact means certain fabrications circulate for years, hidden in the deepest recesses of the Web long after other media outlets dismiss them. But not everyone who encounters a Gates rumor ends up reading or hearing the follow-up stories which dispel those tales.

None of the following rumors, listed in no particular order, are true, but they all serve as proof that Bill Gates is leaving an indelible mark on the world. Read on to see five of the most popular Bill Gates myths.