Top Selling Electronics

" " Amazon Curious as to what electronics are the most popular? Starting in the world of e-readers, Amazon's Kindle has remained a leader. One of the most popular models, the Kindle Fire, is full-color tablet that cost less than $200.

Advertisement

" " Amazon Amazon's other top-selling e-reader is the Paperwhite, which was released in 2012. It features a touchscreen with a built-in light.

" " Apple, Inc. For digital music, the iPod nano is a favorite. It has a multi-touch display that can play downloaded music, videos and the radio.

" " Apple, Inc. Another top-selling Apple product, the iPod touch offers all the same features of the iPhone (including Suri) but without the phone feature.

" " SanDisk Outside of Apple, the SanDisk Sansa MP3 player with clip has been a popular and less expensive option.

Advertisement

" " Samsung As for top-selling cell phones, the Samsung Galaxy S III won T3's Phone of the Year in 2012 and had higher sales than the iPhone 4S.

" " Ruku At home, the Ruku HD streaming player connects to a TV and allows the user to instantly watch hundreds of TV channels and thousands of movies through sites like Netflix, Hulu Plus or HBO GO.

" " Apple, Inc. A similar top seller, the Apple TV lets you stream movies from iTunes, Netflix and related sites in addition to content from your iOS devices through AirPlay.

" " Google and the Google logo are registered trademarks of Google Inc., used with permission. Google Chromebook is a newer light-weight, inexpensive computer laptop on the market that has proven popular. It runs Google apps and backs up data in the cloud.

" " Apple, Inc. For more computing power, the Macbook Pro rises to the top of Apple laptops. It comes with a 13- or 15-inch monitor and uses flash architecture.

Advertisement

" " Samsung Popular in tablets is the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2. Its Android operating system lets you watch next-day TV shows through the Samsung Media Hub and use thousands of apps.

" " Garmin The Garmin nüvi Series offers popular and portable GPS navigators. GPS uses a network of satellites that circle the earth in precisely tracked orbits to calculate locations.

" " Cisco Also a popular purchase, wireless routers, such as this one from Cisco, use radio waves to connect computers and other devices to the Internet.

" " Sony The Sony Digital Flash Voice Recorder is a top-selling gadget that lets users record voice and music data on to flash memory.

" " Panasonic Blu-ray players, like this one from Panasonic, have started becoming more popular with features that allow Internet streaming and HD video quality.

Advertisement