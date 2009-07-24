When it comes to the Internet, it just doesn't get much bigger than Google. In the United States, Google consistently gobbles up 70 to 75 percent of the search engine market [source: Garner]. In places like the United Kingdom, Switzerland and South America, that number soars to more than 90 percent of the market share [source: Google Operating System].
Google has conquered the search engine world so completely that its very name is synonymous with Internet search. How many companies (besides Xerox, of course) are recognized by Merriam-Webster's dictionary as a verb?
Success on this scale is bound to attract some attention, and Google's success has garnered a lot of it. In fact, an enthusiastic press corps and caffeine-fueled blogosphere scrutinize Google's every move. Is Google buying Twitter? Is it going to launch its own cell phone network? Is it thinking about removing blueberries from the Google cafeteria's fruit salad?
The following is a list of the top 5 myths about Google, Inc., in no particular order. If any of these rumors sound too weird to believe, don't take our word for it. Google it.