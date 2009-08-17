Top 5 Myths About Facebook

" " Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, explains the concept of Facebook's social network. The site has grown from Zuckerberg's Harvard campus site to connecting users across the Internet. See more Web site pictures. Facebook

If you've been on the Internet for any length of time, you've probably come across one of the hundreds of hoaxes that are floating around cyberspace. In fact, many of these half-truths and outright myths have been making the rounds nearly as long as the word "Internet" has been a part of our vocabulary. In 1997, for instance, an e-mail promising quick riches and a copy of Windows 98, courtesy of Bill Gates, flooded Inboxes across the world. Predictably, Bill Gates wasn't actually parting with his billions to have people forward e-mails to their friends.

A few years later, Al Gore made a crucial mistake during his presidential campaign when he claimed that he invented the Internet. Only he didn't. In reality, Gore claimed he "took the initiative in creating the Internet" in an interview with CNN. While that's still a big claim, many argue it's a far cry from claiming he engineered routers and laid fiber optic cables with his bare hands.

Advertisement

Clearly, the explosive growth of the Internet has created a fair share of misunderstandings, fabrications and myths, and now it's one of the Internet's most popular sites, Facebook, that's stirring up rumors. With more than 250 million users, it's only natural that some Facebook fables have taken shape. Here are the top five Facebook myths, starting with one that could make a lot of people very upset if it were to come true.