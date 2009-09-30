10 Largest HDTV Displays

" " Donna Carter checked out this HDTV in September 2000. But that one was nothing. Wait until you see the enormous HDTVs in this article. See more HDTV pictures. Tim Boyle/ Getty Images

The HDTV arms race is on. And bigger is better. Since high-definition TVs (HDTVs) started becoming more affordable -- and HD-quality content more common -- larger versions of these devices have exploded in popularity.

But the marked increase in clarity and color makes a lot of TV owners wonder, "Wow, if it looks this great on a 42-inch HDTV, I wonder how it would look on a TV three times as big?" You may think that's an exaggeration, but it's not. What if you really could watch HD-quality movies on a screen as big as your garage door? Or bigger than your entire house?

Manufacturers with cutting-edge HDTV technological prowess, working with PR-savvy companies (and millionaires with cash to blow) are making HDTVs with screens of incredible size. Although public relations types measure their screen sizes differently, for the purposes of this article we're going with square footage. Though most of these TVs are located in sports stadiums, we threw in a home TV and a portable HDTV just for fun. Read on to see how huge HDTVs are taking over the planet, and where you can go to see these high-resolution monsters for yourself.