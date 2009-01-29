Other Gadgets

Explore Deep Ocean Thermal Vents With This 3-D Virtual Reality Video
Explore Deep Ocean Thermal Vents With This 3-D Virtual Reality Video

Once the domain of robots, the seafloor's becoming more accessible thanks to 3-D, HD videos like this one created near Samoa by the research vessel Falkor.

By Christopher Hassiotis

Body Blow! Body Blow! Counting Punches With Wearables for Boxers
Body Blow! Body Blow! Counting Punches With Wearables for Boxers

You want to know how many uppercuts you're throwing, right? The wearable tech company Hykso has your back.

By Rachel Pendergrass

Newly Developed Wearable Tech Can Analyze Your Sweat for Important Data
Newly Developed Wearable Tech Can Analyze Your Sweat for Important Data

A new wearable monitor can analyze the chemical content of perspiration. Such gadgets could detect signs of dehydration and fatigue, or help manage health problems.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Would You Pee Into Your Socks to Power Your Phone, Save Your Life?
Would You Pee Into Your Socks to Power Your Phone, Save Your Life?

"Stranded on a desert island" scenarios may vanish thanks to urine-powered socks that could allow you to send a life-saving text even if there's no outlet to plug into.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Hold on to Your Socks. They'll Help You Watch Netflix
Hold on to Your Socks. They’ll Help You Watch Netflix

You doze off while watching "Jessica Jones." Next thing you know, she's getting busy with Luke Cage. How did this happen? What did you miss? Your Netflix socks can help.

By Jonathan Strickland

That PalmPilot Is Way Cool
That PalmPilot Is Way Cool

That's right. Old technology is good technology these days. Retro tech is cool, so bust out your Game Boy already.

By John Donovan

How Haptic Footwear Works
How Haptic Footwear Works

You're used to your smartphone's vibration alerts, but could the same technology in a shoe really help give the wearer directions?

By Bernadette Johnson

Wearable Tech for Pets: A Whole New Way to Call Your Dog
Wearable Tech for Pets: A Whole New Way to Call Your Dog

With this new breed of smart collars, you'll know when your dog is napping, frolicking or needing a boost in activity levels.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Smart Rings Work
How Smart Rings Work

We have smartphones, smart watches and now smart rings. But can a gadget that small really help you manage your communication and information needs?

By Dave Roos

Does wearable tech really help people sleep better?
Does wearable tech really help people sleep better?

Obsessing over the data from your new sleep-tracking app could be keeping you up at night. We'll tell you why.

By Laurie L. Dove

How could a laser pointer take down a plane?
How could a laser pointer take down a plane?

In the United States, it's a felony to knowingly aim a laser pointer at an aircraft. And for good reason: Those little red dots have landed pilots in the hospital.

By Beth Brindle

10 Gadgets That Really Should Be Obsolete By Now
10 Gadgets That Really Should Be Obsolete By Now

Technology is ever-evolving, so gadgets that were cutting edge just a few years ago are already obsolete. Here are 10 that linger, though we'd happily eulogize them.

By Nathan Chandler

How the Ion Proton Sequencer Works
How the Ion Proton Sequencer Works

It can decode an entire human genome quickly and cheaply. Could this sequencer be the one that pushes DNA sequencers beyond labs and into hospitals?

By Eric Seeger

How the Roku Streaming Stick Works
How the Roku Streaming Stick Works

Remember the bygone days when you were forced to watch television in real-time as it aired? Streaming boxes and other tech renders that a distant memory, and now, Roku is shrinking the game.

By Bernadette Johnson

How Google Glass Works
How Google Glass Works

Have you ever imagined yourself walking around your town like a sci-fi hero, with a heads-up display showing you details of the world around you? Google Glass aims to make that possible for all of us.

By Jonathan Strickland

How the LOBIN Smart Shirt Works
How the LOBIN Smart Shirt Works

Imagine if readings of your heart rate, temperature and other vital signs could be collected, processed and analyzed by medical professionals, without any need to bother or even wake you. LOBIN wants to make that vision a reality.

By Jacob Clifton

How PowerTrekk Works
How PowerTrekk Works

It resembles a sporty looking contact case, and it just may save your life if you find yourself in trouble in the wilderness. Curious yet?

By Robert Lamb

Is the military developing underwear that thinks?
Is the military developing underwear that thinks?

Although the idea of "thinking" underwear might make you snicker, the U.S. military isn't joking around. Find out how smart underwear could help monitor soldiers' vitals -- and more.

By Shanna Freeman

How the LG Styler Works
How the LG Styler Works

Looking rather like a fridge for fabrics, the Styler is a clothes manager that's designed to freshen up your duds. How does it work?

By Nathan Chandler

How Wireless Mobile Chargers Work
How Wireless Mobile Chargers Work

Although we love our mobile gadgetry, all those charging cords are annoying to keep up with and carry around. Wireless chargers eliminate the need for extra cables, but how do they power up your gear?

By Jonathan Strickland

How can an electrode suit treat nerve disorders?
How can an electrode suit treat nerve disorders?

Living with a nerve disorder can be extremely challenging, but there may be a new hope on the horizon. Can a garment called the Electrodress change the lives of patients forever?

By Maria Trimarchi

Are there really condoms with QR codes?
Are there really condoms with QR codes?

If you left your house at all in the last couple of years or so, you've seen QR codes all over the place. Scan one with your smartphone and you can check in with friends, buy a new shirt or even brag about the sex you just had.

By Linda C. Brinson

Can clothing neutralize pollution?
Can clothing neutralize pollution?

Here's a new pollution fighting idea: What if our clothing could clean the air it touched, while we were simply walking around going about our business?

By Cherise Threewitt

Are nanomaterials dangerous?
Are nanomaterials dangerous?

Nanomaterials can be used to improve everyday objects in ways you might normally take for granted. But are nanomaterials dangerous, too?

By Cherise Threewitt

What is the Board of Awesomeness?
What is the Board of Awesomeness?

A product with a name as audacious as "The Board of Awesomeness," had better be, well, awesome. So, does Chaotic Moon's latest creation deliver?

By Patrick E. George