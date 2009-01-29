Clocks and Watches

Where would we be without our clocks and watches? We'll explore the inner-workings of timepieces as well as look at some specifics, such as smart watches, Indiglo, digital watches and pendulum clocks.

Learn More

How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist
How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist

The Rolex name is synonymous with luxury and cool. But how did this watch company become one of the most famous brands in the world?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

How the Pebble Watch Works
How the Pebble Watch Works

It's a Kickstarter darling, but how does the Pebble differentiate itself from the pack of smart watches on the market?

By Nathan Chandler

10 Ways Watches Have Evolved
10 Ways Watches Have Evolved

Portable timepieces have existed since the mid-1500s; however, the wristwatch (as we know it) has only been around for a little more than a century. Learn the many ways that watches have evolved.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Advertisement

How Android Wear Works
How Android Wear Works

Are you ready to slide a smart watch onto your wrist this summer? Google and its Android Wear software are banking on it. But has the time come and gone for wearables?

By Nicholas Gerbis

How the Harry Winston Opus Eleven Works
How the Harry Winston Opus Eleven Works

Watches come in all shapes, sizes and designs. While some of them are fancier than others, the Harry Winston Opus Eleven brings something more to the table.

By John Kelly

How the C1 QuantumGravity Watch Works
How the C1 QuantumGravity Watch Works

Wristwatches are starting to go the way of the VHS tape, but sales revenue has actually gone up in recent years, thanks to meticulously crafted -- and ridiculously expensive-- timepieces like the C1 QuantumGravity watch.

By Ed Grabianowski

Why don't we wear wristwatches anymore?
Why don't we wear wristwatches anymore?

Sure, we're all obsessed with our phones, but does everyone think that strapping a timepiece to the wrist is redundant?

By Nicholas Gerbis

Advertisement

Was there an error in the CERN team's timing of faster-than-light neutrinos?
Was there an error in the CERN team's timing of faster-than-light neutrinos?

In September 2011, CERN announced that researchers had measured a particle moving faster than the speed of light. How did those initial findings hold up under further scrutiny?

By Wesley Fenlon

How does CERN synchronize timing devices?
How does CERN synchronize timing devices?

When you start talking about potentially shooting particles around faster than the speed of light, it's natural for people to wonder how on earth you can time such tests. So what does CERN do to make sure their instruments all have the same time?

By Wesley Fenlon

What's the difference between quartz and liquid crystal?
What's the difference between quartz and liquid crystal?

You may have heard about quartz and liquid crystal in reference to wristwatches, but do you know how the two materials make the time tick by?

By Jeff Harder

What's a mystery clock?
What's a mystery clock?

Mystery clocks represent that enigmatic intersection between horology and magic. What makes their floating hands move and keep time so well?

By Linda C. Brinson

Advertisement

How the Basis B1 Band Works
How the Basis B1 Band Works

It's sort of like an MP3 player, only it's way more interested in tracking your vitals than in playing the latest Adele track. Ready to meet a device that could change the face of technology, according to the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show?

By William Harris

How the Sony Smartwatch Works
How the Sony Smartwatch Works

Just like phones, automobiles and even homes, the watch has become "smart," too. What can a smartwatch do that your mobile phone can't? And is it worth having both?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Why do we wear wristwatches?
Why do we wear wristwatches?

A wristwatch is an essential part of your wardrobe, but have you ever stopped to wonder why? As it turns out, the timepiece you've strapped to your wrist has a very long and storied history.

By Linda C. Brinson

How Astrolabes Work
How Astrolabes Work

These exquisitely crafted instruments have hundreds of uses. Isn't it time you learned how to use this handy decoder of the sky?

By William Harris

Advertisement

Do we have astrology to thank for clocks?
Do we have astrology to thank for clocks?

Do you check your horoscope compulsively, or snort derisively at the very thought? Before you dismiss astrology as nonsense, consider this: It has a long history with timekeeping. We're happy to tell you all about it.

By William Harris

How Dive Watches Work
How Dive Watches Work

Dive watches don't just tell time; they can save your life. When you're counting on a limited air supply in the depths of the ocean, you'll want to know when it's time to head for the surface.

By Patrick J. Kiger

10 Strange Facts About Atomic Clocks
10 Strange Facts About Atomic Clocks

No, this clock won't blow up the planet. But it does use cesium and lasers to keep time so accurately that we had to change the definition of “second.” What else?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How the Bulova Precisionist Works
How the Bulova Precisionist Works

Cell phones may be the modern pocket watch, but oscillating mechanism wristwatches are still evolving. So exactly how precise is the Precisionist?

By Matt Cunningham

Advertisement

Are expensive watches better than cheap watches?
Are expensive watches better than cheap watches?

The most expensive wrist watch in the world is embellished with 1,282 diamonds and costs $5 million. But can it really tell time better than a Timex?

By Patrick J. Kiger

What is Internet Time, and can I buy a watch that tells it?
What is Internet Time, and can I buy a watch that tells it?

What if there were no time zones, and every clock everywhere in the world read the same time? Swatch tried to float this idea in 1999. Why didn't it catch on?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How accurate is my watch?
How accurate is my watch?

Sometimes your watch is a little slow -- or at least that's what your friends insist. But down deep you wonder: Whose timepiece is really correct -- yours or theirs? And furthermore, just how accurate can anyone expect his watch to be?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How GPS Watches Work
How GPS Watches Work

Your wrist device links to a net of synchronized computers orbiting Earth to provide you with highly accurate data: It's not sci-fi; it's a GPS watch.

By Matt Cunningham

Advertisement

Inside Clocky Pictures
Inside Clocky Pictures

The Clocky, the rolling alarm clock presents an edge on traditional alarm clocks. If you hit the snooze bar more than once, it rolls off your nightstand and moves around your room. Take a look inside this gadget.

How the 10,000 Year Clock Works
How the 10,000 Year Clock Works

Some people feel you should live for today. Others believe you should think about your part in the seeming never-endingness of time. But how do you measure that?

By Josh Briggs