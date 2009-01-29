Clocks and Watches
Where would we be without our clocks and watches? We'll explore the inner-workings of timepieces as well as look at some specifics, such as smart watches, Indiglo, digital watches and pendulum clocks.
The Rolex name is synonymous with luxury and cool. But how did this watch company become one of the most famous brands in the world?
It's a Kickstarter darling, but how does the Pebble differentiate itself from the pack of smart watches on the market?
Portable timepieces have existed since the mid-1500s; however, the wristwatch (as we know it) has only been around for a little more than a century. Learn the many ways that watches have evolved.
Are you ready to slide a smart watch onto your wrist this summer? Google and its Android Wear software are banking on it. But has the time come and gone for wearables?
Watches come in all shapes, sizes and designs. While some of them are fancier than others, the Harry Winston Opus Eleven brings something more to the table.
By John Kelly
Wristwatches are starting to go the way of the VHS tape, but sales revenue has actually gone up in recent years, thanks to meticulously crafted -- and ridiculously expensive-- timepieces like the C1 QuantumGravity watch.
Sure, we're all obsessed with our phones, but does everyone think that strapping a timepiece to the wrist is redundant?
In September 2011, CERN announced that researchers had measured a particle moving faster than the speed of light. How did those initial findings hold up under further scrutiny?
When you start talking about potentially shooting particles around faster than the speed of light, it's natural for people to wonder how on earth you can time such tests. So what does CERN do to make sure their instruments all have the same time?
You may have heard about quartz and liquid crystal in reference to wristwatches, but do you know how the two materials make the time tick by?
By Jeff Harder
Mystery clocks represent that enigmatic intersection between horology and magic. What makes their floating hands move and keep time so well?
It's sort of like an MP3 player, only it's way more interested in tracking your vitals than in playing the latest Adele track. Ready to meet a device that could change the face of technology, according to the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show?
Just like phones, automobiles and even homes, the watch has become "smart," too. What can a smartwatch do that your mobile phone can't? And is it worth having both?
A wristwatch is an essential part of your wardrobe, but have you ever stopped to wonder why? As it turns out, the timepiece you've strapped to your wrist has a very long and storied history.
These exquisitely crafted instruments have hundreds of uses. Isn't it time you learned how to use this handy decoder of the sky?
Do you check your horoscope compulsively, or snort derisively at the very thought? Before you dismiss astrology as nonsense, consider this: It has a long history with timekeeping. We're happy to tell you all about it.
Dive watches don't just tell time; they can save your life. When you're counting on a limited air supply in the depths of the ocean, you'll want to know when it's time to head for the surface.
No, this clock won't blow up the planet. But it does use cesium and lasers to keep time so accurately that we had to change the definition of “second.” What else?
Cell phones may be the modern pocket watch, but oscillating mechanism wristwatches are still evolving. So exactly how precise is the Precisionist?
The most expensive wrist watch in the world is embellished with 1,282 diamonds and costs $5 million. But can it really tell time better than a Timex?
What if there were no time zones, and every clock everywhere in the world read the same time? Swatch tried to float this idea in 1999. Why didn't it catch on?
Sometimes your watch is a little slow -- or at least that's what your friends insist. But down deep you wonder: Whose timepiece is really correct -- yours or theirs? And furthermore, just how accurate can anyone expect his watch to be?
Your wrist device links to a net of synchronized computers orbiting Earth to provide you with highly accurate data: It's not sci-fi; it's a GPS watch.
The Clocky, the rolling alarm clock presents an edge on traditional alarm clocks. If you hit the snooze bar more than once, it rolls off your nightstand and moves around your room. Take a look inside this gadget.
Some people feel you should live for today. Others believe you should think about your part in the seeming never-endingness of time. But how do you measure that?
By Josh Briggs