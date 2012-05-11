10 Gadgets That Will Make Dad's Day

How many neckties does a dad need? I'm certain even Socrates himself posed a similar question, possibly rhetorically and definitely in Greek. Shopping for dad can be a real head scratcher, particularly if you want to avoid the stereotypical tie present.
Thank goodness for technology! Today, there are gadgets that appeal to all sorts of dads. Chef dads, sports dads and geek dads can all appreciate the right type of gadget. The new challenge isn't looking for an alternative to the tie -- it's narrowing down all the options out there.
That's where we come in. We've put together this list of gadgets, gizmos and thingamajigs that will bring a big smile to any dad's face. So whether it's a birthday, holiday or Father's day, we've got your back. Let's get started!