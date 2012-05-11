10 Gadgets That Will Make Dad's Day

Does dad not feel like a human being until he's had that first cup of coffee? Does he know precisely where his coffee beans come from and can he debate the merits of a good Kona blend versus the beans from the famous Blue Mountains of Jamaica? Then consider a vacuum coffee brewer for pops.

This isn't state-of-the-art technology -- it's been around for more than a century! But the effect is undeniably cool. A typical vacuum brewer holds water in one container. A second container with a siphon and rubber seal fits on top of the first container. The siphon extends below the water line of the first container.

Put some freshly ground coffee in the top container, put the brewer over heat and watch what happens. Heat causes the water in the bottom container to convert into water vapor. The vapor takes up more space than the liquid -- but there's nowhere for it to escape! The vapor pushes against the water, which rises up the siphon into the second container where the coffee grounds are. Here, the water mixes with the grounds, brewing the coffee.

When the water level in the bottom container gets low enough, the brewer begins to bubble. At that point, it's time to remove the brewer from heat. The gases contract as they cool. The differences in pressure and gravity push the water back down the siphon. A filter catches the coffee grounds, leaving a clean brew of coffee.

Vacuum coffee brewer kits come in all shapes and sizes. Some even look like they're from a mad barista's scientific laboratory. If dad thinks coffee is king, this could be the perfect present!