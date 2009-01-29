Audio and Music Gadgets

Audio and music gadgets are staples in today's world. Articles in this channel range from noise-canceling headphones to portable media centers. Learn more about audio and music gadgets.

Can a T-shirt turn sound into electricity?
Let's say you like to go shows. You also like to have your smartphone all juiced up so you can tell everyone how hard you're rocking out. This funky phone charger could help out with that.

By Nicholas Gerbis

Can I turn my iPhone into a guitar amp?
You can use an iPhone to tune your guitar, learn chords, and even record new songs. But can you really replace your amplifier and effects pedals with the same device you used to book a show?

Are premium audio cables worth the investment?
The sales guy says you need premium audio cables if you want premium sound. Is he telling you the truth, or is he just trying to make a buck?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Earbuds vs. Headphones
Audiophiles like to debate the pros and cons of speakers, headphones and earphones. When it comes to earbuds and headphones, though, they might just want at least one pair of each.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Synthesizers Work
Can you think of an instrument more influential in modern music than the electric guitar? How about the synthesizer? From analog to digital, synthesizers have changed the landscape of sound as we know it.

By Jeff Harder

What is optical audio?
As companies dream up better audio and video standards and storage media, they also add new ways to send it crisply from your gear to your ear, and optical audio is one of them.

By Nicholas Gerbis

Which home theater approach is better: components or all-in-one systems?
Will those crazy car chases look and sound better on a components or all-in-one home theater system? That is the question.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Wireless Speakers Work
If you've ever wanted to eliminate some of those pesky audio cables, wireless speakers may sound like a great idea. They have some advantages, but wireless speakers still come with some strings attached.

By Jonathan Strickland

How to Convert LPs to Digital Files
That old record collection of yours is taking up so much space, but what if you could fit the whole kit and caboodle into something the size of a deck of cards? All you have to do is convert your LPs into digital files. We'll show you how.

By Linda C. Brinson

How Underwater Sound Systems Work
If all you do is swim in the pool and play the occasional game of Marco Polo, you are missing out. An underwater sound system could get you doing the electric boogaloo on land and in water. How cool is that?

By Robert Lamb

How the mRobo Ultra Bass Works
Whether the mRobo Ultra Bass is getting the party started or gyrating along with you as you boogie around the kitchen and do dishes, he likes to shake it. Should he be crowned king of the dancing robots?

By Nicholas Gerbis

How Beats Audio Works
According to Dr. Dre, "people aren't hearing all the music" when they listen to it on the average earbuds and speakers. What kind of sound do Dre's Beats Audio products deliver?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How the Sony Rolly Worked
An odd little egg-shaped fellow, Sony's dancing music player was designed to captivate music lovers' eyes and ears simultaneously. Whatever happened to this robotic dancing queen?

By Nathan Chandler

How Bone-conducting Headphones Work
Did you know that your bones can hear stuff? Yes, it's true. And using bone-conducting headphones instead of ear buds may be a lot better for your ears. How do these headphones do their job?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How have record players modernized?
Record players have been around since the late 19th century, and even though the basic mechanisms of playing vinyl records are unchanged, modern technology has put a whole new spin on things.

By Wesley Fenlon

How Vibration Speakers Work
Some materials are better conductors of sound than others. Most speakers work best when you don't put anything on them. But some others are louder when you put them on another surface.

By Jonathan Strickland

How Jukeboxes Work
Jukeboxes are a colorful slice of Americana that brought on-demand music to the masses. Find out how they work -- and how they've fared in the digital age.

By Nathan Chandler

How to Recycle, Reuse and Rid Yourself of VHS Tapes
When VHS was big, I collected movies. I had a giant collection spanning several shelves, then a new device came out called a DVD player. Learn more about how to recyclem reuse and rid yourself of VHS tapes.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green

Recycle Old Earbuds into DIY Speakers
Recycle old earbuds into DIY speakers. Learn how to recycle your old earbuds and turn them into DIY speakers.

By Megan Cohen, Planet Green

Inside Hex Bugs Pictures
If you are a bug lover, this tiny gadget is just for you! The Hex Bug is a tiny robot that reacts to sound and touch. Take a look inside the Hex Bug.

How Spotify Works
By now, you've probably "spotted" the newest arrival on the digital music scene. Spotify, the Swedish music streaming service that's been hot in Europe for years, is now making waves in the United States.

By Nathan Chandler

How a Theremin Works
Ever wonder about that eerie-sounding music in old sci-fi flicks? Those haunting strains may come from a theremin, an instrument you play without touching. How's that possible? Find out in this article.

By Gerlinda Grimes

How to Listen to Audible Books Through Your GPS
You'd like to learn how to listen to audible books through your GPS. This article will tell you how to listen to audible books through your GPS.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How Talk Boxes Work
Music effects like Auto-Tune may have taken over the airwaves, but the talk box was one of the first devices to make musicians sound like robots. Do you feel like we do?

By Jane McGrath

How to Use a Condenser Microphone
If you know how to use a condenser microphone, your audio will come out crystal clear. Learn about how to use a condenser microphone in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors