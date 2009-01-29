Travel Gadgets

Travel gadgets are perfect for anyone planning on making a trip. Travel gadgets range from solar-powered backpacks to global cell phones. Check out these great travel gadgets at HowStuffWorks.

Watch: The Secret Life of Luggage — And the New Tech That Tracks It
What happens after your bags go on the conveyor belt? And how can you be sure you'll see them again?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

How Satellite Phones Work
Sat phones can be your only line of communication in remote areas, but it's a costly way to reach out and touch someone. How do sat phones keep a signal when nothing else can, and why are they sometimes dangerous?

By Nathan Chandler

How Electronic Language Translators Work
You don't need to pull out your electronic language translator to figure out that sign, no matter what language you speak. But rest assured that one of these gadgets could come in very handy in your adventures abroad.

By William Harris

How Apple Airport Express Works
Apple’s small, wireless router is meant to let you create a wireless Internet access point almost anywhere. What are the capabilities of the Airport Express, and what else will you need to surf sans wires?

By Nathan Chandler

How to Use Your Car GPS in Pedestrian Mode
If you're walking to a destination, you may want to know how to use your car GPS in pedestrian mode. Learn how to use your car GPS in pedestrian mode in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Use your Laptop as GPS
Instead of buying a GPS system, you may want to know how to use your laptop as GPS. Learn how to use your laptop as GPS in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Travel with a Projector
You need to travel with a projector, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to travel with a projector in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How the SteriPEN Works
Traveling can be a lot of fun, but there's no joy in picking up a stomach bug from untreated water. What if you need to sterilize water on the go and you're traveling light?

By Josh Briggs

How Hand-powered Generators Work
If you travel and you like gadgets, chances are you've been on the road when the batteries gave out. What if you could generate power for your gizmos yourself?

By Ed Grabianowski

How Global Cell Phones Work
Maybe you have great cell phone coverage in the United States, but what happens if you need to leave the country for a business trip? Can you get a phone that will work everywhere you go?

By Dave Roos

How GPS Photo Taggers Work
It used to be that you could have boxes full of photos and no idea where you took them. That was the 20th century. Now we have GPS photo taggers.

By Dave Roos

How Auto-detecting Power Converters Work
If you travel abroad with your electronic gear, then you know the challenges associated with finding the right kind of power. What's an easy solution?

By Jamie Page Deaton

How Solar Battery Chargers Work
A solar battery charger is very useful if you're trapped in the woods with no cell phone and no transportation -- as long as you're out on a sunny day in broad daylight.

By Josh Clark

How Wind-turbine Chargers Work
Need a charge for your phone when you're on the go? Several new gadgets aim to harness the power of the wind and transform that energy into juice for your phone, camera or MP3 player.

By Julia Layton

How Garmin Updates Work
When you're directionally challenged and think of north as "up," a GPS may be a lifesaver. But it's not going to be much help if your maps are all out of date.

By Molly Edmonds

How Solar-powered Backpacks Work
If your backpack were solar-powered, you could charge your cell phone, PDA and laptop in the middle of the desert. You might even be able to Google your way out of the searing sun.

By Charles W. Bryant

How Video Glasses Work
While head-mounted displays were once a novelty item for gadget freaks, video glasses offer a plausible solution for the crowd-wary traveler. Whether you want to enjoy a movie on a long flight or simply shut out the world, this technology is for you.

By Jane McGrath

How Virtual Laser Keyboards Work
If you use the computer a lot, you certainly are familiar with the feel of your fingers on the keyboard as you type. Could you type on a keyboard made only of light?

By John Fuller

How WiFi Detectors Work
WiFi access has become so prevalent that it's turned many people into laptop-toting, Internet hunters on the prowl for a signal everywhere they travel. What if there were a gadget that made it easier to find a signal?

By Jane McGrath

How Wind-up Cell Phone Chargers Work
Cell phones help us stay connected and call for help in emergencies. But what do you do when your phone's battery dies and there's no power outlet?

By John Fuller

How Satellite Internet Receivers Work
Connecting to the Internet in this day and age is pretty painless. But for really remote populations or frequent travelers, getting on the Web may take a satellite Internet receiver.

By Jane McGrath

How the iCache Works
The average person stuffs nine different cards into one wallet. What if you could consolidate all that card information into one thin little device? At the least, it'd save pocket space.

By Sarah Winkler

How the Amazon Kindle Works
Electronic books have been out for years, though none of them met with much success — until the Amazon Kindle. What's so special about this little device?

By Jonathan Strickland & Chris Pollette

How GPS Receivers Work
For less than $100, you can get a pocket-sized gadget that will tell you exactly where you are on Earth at any moment. As long as you have a GPS receiver and a clear view of the sky, you'll never be lost again. Learn more!

By Marshall Brain & Tom Harris

How PDAs Work
Before the iPhone and other smartphones, there were PDAs such as the Palm Pilot. Learn about the PDA technology that paved the way to big-time computing power on the go.

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D. & Carmen Carmack