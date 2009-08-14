High-Tech Gadgets

This collection of high tech gadget articles explore technology behind these gadgets. Learn all about high-tech gadgets.

New MIT Headset Can 'Hear' Your Thoughts and Respond
MIT's AlterEgo allows you to control a computer and ask it questions without ever uttering one word. It could mean profound changes on how we communicate.

By John Perritano

Is It Time for Civilians to Start Wearing Their Own Body Cameras?
In an effort to capture a wider market, the makers of a police body cam have adapted their product and introduced the Venture wearable camera. Will it catch on?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Amazon Echo Works
Amazon Echo might look like a cylindrical Bluetooth speaker, but could it actually be the voice-controlled computer that will finally walk us into the future?

By Bernadette Johnson

Forget the Invisible TV: We Want the Invisible Cooktop!
Panasonic showed off some invisible products at an electronics show. How do they work?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Your Jeans Could Someday Power Your Phone
Chinese scientists have created the first fibers that can capture solar energy and survive the clothing manufacturing process.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

This 'Smart Jacket' Knows What Temperature Will Keep You Warm This Winter
Someone should invent a jacket that automatically adjusts to keep you comfortable no matter the temperature inside or out. Someone just did.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Pretty Handy? Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Speech and Text
Two college undergrads have invented a pair of gloves that can track sign language and turn it into either spoken word or text.

By Kate Kershner

High-tech Glasses Adjust Focus Depending on Where You Look
Want to ditch those reading glasses for specs that won't make your head spin every time you look around? One company is working on glasses that do all the heavy lifting.

By Chris Opfer

Self-lacing Shoe Future Arrives With Nike's HyperAdapt 1.0
One of the world's biggest athletic shoe makers is launching a new set of kicks that won't have to be double knotted. We assume Marty McFly's on that pre-order tip.

By Chris Opfer

Will Speech Recognition Software Mean the End of Accents?
Changing your speech to be understood by another person is one thing. Have you altered your accent just so your phone's voice recognition software understands you?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Helmet Cameras Work
Helmet cameras allow you to capture shots that would be impossible otherwise. What's it like to see a wave coming at you while you surf? But the camera has uses way beyond extreme sports. Who else has jumped on the trend beside athletes?

By Alia Hoyt

How the Apple Watch Works
Apple is hoping to reinvent personal tech with Apple Watch. Is the dream of the wrist communicator finally coming true?

By Bernadette Johnson

How Siri Works
Apple's mobile assistant is the source of much comedy -- and frustration -- among users. How did Siri come to be, and how useful is it, really?

By Bernadette Johnson

How do they make those projections of dead celebrities and politicians?
When deceased rapper Tupac appeared alongside Snoop Dogg at Coachella, the Internet lit up with talk of holograms. But there was no hologram. How did computer animation and a 19th-century theatrical trick create the illusion?

By Jacob Clifton

Will all mobile devices be waterproof in the near future?
Cell phones can do just about anything –- except survive in water. A few drops of liquid can destroy a mobile device. Will that always be the case?

By Dave Roos

Can a TV be transparent?
TVs seem to be getting thinner and thinner and their pictures clearer and clearer. But now they're see-through, too? How's that possible?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Digital Wallets Work
If you've ever lamented how overstuffed your wallet is or how it's putting a crick in your back, fear not: its digital doppelganger is here to save the day. Well, maybe. We weigh the pros and cons of e-wallets in this article.

By Nathan Chandler

10 Great Gadget Gifts for Men
Technology waits for no one. But that's a good thing if you need to find this year's must-have gadget for the man (or men) on your shopping list. See what we chose as our top picks.

By Patrick E. George

10 Fun Office Toys and Gadgets
Go ahead and trash those stress balls and return your company-issued swag back to the PR department from which it came. It's time you injected a little high-tech fun into your work life, and this list should get you off to the right start.

By Robert Lamb

5 Bluetooth Devices Everybody Wants
Whether you're doing some serious holiday gift shopping or if you're just a little Bluetooth-curious, you'll find this list of devices includes something for everyone.

By Cherise Threewitt

10 Things to Look for When Buying a Laptop
Even though prices are lower than ever before, a laptop is still a significant investment. If you use the right criteria when shopping, you can feel confident that you're getting the best value for your money and the best machine for your needs.

By Wesley Fenlon

5 Tips for Choosing the Right Tablet
So many tablets, so little time. We'll give you the tips to choose the one that's right for you.

By Beth Brindle

5 Things to Look for When Buying an AV Receiver
A high-def TV and big, booming speakers are nice, but to get the most out of your home entertainment system, you need a quality AV receiver to handle all your gear. Here's what to look for when choosing one.

By Chris Opfer

5 Tips for Choosing the Right E-reader
E-readers come in all shapes and sizes. So which one's right for you?

By Chris Warren

5 High-tech Stocking Stuffers
Filling the family gadget-geek's stocking with small gifts can require a team of savvy elves. We have five suggestionsthat won'ttake too much out of Santa's wallet.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler