High-Tech Gadgets
This collection of high tech gadget articles explore technology behind these gadgets. Learn all about high-tech gadgets.
Can a T-shirt turn sound into electricity?
Can I turn my iPhone into a guitar amp?
Are premium audio cables worth the investment?
A Breathalyzer for Drugs? We're Not There Yet
Wearable Alcohol Sensor Could Text You if You're Too Drunk
Top 5 Green Automotive Gadgets to Help You Save Gas and Save Money
How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist
How the Pebble Watch Works
10 Ways Watches Have Evolved
People Still Use Fax Machines, But, Um, Why?
How Thermal Fax Machines Work
History of the Fax Machine
Running While Female: Safety Apps and Tech
Is This Why Your Buddy Is Always No. 1 on Fitbit?
Can You Power Your Music Player With Your Running Shoes?
Google Home Speakers Argue, Talk About Their Feelings on Twitch
Why Some People Are Refusing 'Smart' Utility Meters in Their Homes
The Uber-popular Aeron Chair Was First Made for Grandma
Self-stabilizing 'Smart' Utensils Counteract Hand Tremors
Salty Fork for Salty Folk
How Digital Shopping Lists Work
Explore Deep Ocean Thermal Vents With This 3-D Virtual Reality Video
Body Blow! Body Blow! Counting Punches With Wearables for Boxers
Newly Developed Wearable Tech Can Analyze Your Sweat for Important Data
Watch: The Secret Life of Luggage — And the New Tech That Tracks It
How Satellite Phones Work
How Electronic Language Translators Work
Learn More
MIT's AlterEgo allows you to control a computer and ask it questions without ever uttering one word. It could mean profound changes on how we communicate.
In an effort to capture a wider market, the makers of a police body cam have adapted their product and introduced the Venture wearable camera. Will it catch on?
Amazon Echo might look like a cylindrical Bluetooth speaker, but could it actually be the voice-controlled computer that will finally walk us into the future?
Advertisement
Panasonic showed off some invisible products at an electronics show. How do they work?
Chinese scientists have created the first fibers that can capture solar energy and survive the clothing manufacturing process.
Someone should invent a jacket that automatically adjusts to keep you comfortable no matter the temperature inside or out. Someone just did.
Two college undergrads have invented a pair of gloves that can track sign language and turn it into either spoken word or text.
Advertisement
Want to ditch those reading glasses for specs that won't make your head spin every time you look around? One company is working on glasses that do all the heavy lifting.
By Chris Opfer
One of the world's biggest athletic shoe makers is launching a new set of kicks that won't have to be double knotted. We assume Marty McFly's on that pre-order tip.
By Chris Opfer
Changing your speech to be understood by another person is one thing. Have you altered your accent just so your phone's voice recognition software understands you?
Helmet cameras allow you to capture shots that would be impossible otherwise. What's it like to see a wave coming at you while you surf? But the camera has uses way beyond extreme sports. Who else has jumped on the trend beside athletes?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Apple is hoping to reinvent personal tech with Apple Watch. Is the dream of the wrist communicator finally coming true?
Apple's mobile assistant is the source of much comedy -- and frustration -- among users. How did Siri come to be, and how useful is it, really?
When deceased rapper Tupac appeared alongside Snoop Dogg at Coachella, the Internet lit up with talk of holograms. But there was no hologram. How did computer animation and a 19th-century theatrical trick create the illusion?
Cell phones can do just about anything –- except survive in water. A few drops of liquid can destroy a mobile device. Will that always be the case?
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
TVs seem to be getting thinner and thinner and their pictures clearer and clearer. But now they're see-through, too? How's that possible?
If you've ever lamented how overstuffed your wallet is or how it's putting a crick in your back, fear not: its digital doppelganger is here to save the day. Well, maybe. We weigh the pros and cons of e-wallets in this article.
Technology waits for no one. But that's a good thing if you need to find this year's must-have gadget for the man (or men) on your shopping list. See what we chose as our top picks.
Go ahead and trash those stress balls and return your company-issued swag back to the PR department from which it came. It's time you injected a little high-tech fun into your work life, and this list should get you off to the right start.
By Robert Lamb
Advertisement
Whether you're doing some serious holiday gift shopping or if you're just a little Bluetooth-curious, you'll find this list of devices includes something for everyone.
Even though prices are lower than ever before, a laptop is still a significant investment. If you use the right criteria when shopping, you can feel confident that you're getting the best value for your money and the best machine for your needs.
So many tablets, so little time. We'll give you the tips to choose the one that's right for you.
By Beth Brindle
A high-def TV and big, booming speakers are nice, but to get the most out of your home entertainment system, you need a quality AV receiver to handle all your gear. Here's what to look for when choosing one.
By Chris Opfer
Advertisement
E-readers come in all shapes and sizes. So which one's right for you?
By Chris Warren
Filling the family gadget-geek's stocking with small gifts can require a team of savvy elves. We have five suggestionsthat won'ttake too much out of Santa's wallet.