People Still Use Fax Machines, But, Um, Why?
With the advent of email and scanning, why would anyone want to bother with faxing? Actually, it's still going strong in medical, insurance and government circles. Here's why.

By Nathan Chandler

How Thermal Fax Machines Work
The thermal fax machine leverages heat to print words and images. Learn how the thermal fax machine works along with its advantages and disadvantages.

By Jane McGrath

History of the Fax Machine
The fax machine, a cornerstone of modern business, has a long and interesting history of development. Learn more about fax machines in this article.

By Tim Crosby

How Broadcast Fax Works
Broadcast fax allows users to send faxes simultaneously to many recipients. Find out how broadcast fax programs work.

By Dave Roos

How does faxing over e-mail work?
Faxing over email is a popular and convenient trend for many fax users. Learn more about faxing over email in this article.

How does faxing over the Internet work?
Faxing over the internet has made it faster and easier to send and receive faxes. Check out this article for an explanation of how faxing over the internet works.

How can I receive faxes in my home office without paying for a fax machine and phone line?
Paying for a fax machine and a phone line can be a major expense. But there are alternatives. Learn more in this article.