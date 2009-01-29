Home Gadgets
Home gadgets can revolutionize the way you live by simplifying everyday activities. Home gadgets range from robotic vacuums to high-tech security cameras. Check out this great collection of home gadgets at HowStuffWorks.
Can a T-shirt turn sound into electricity?
Can I turn my iPhone into a guitar amp?
Are premium audio cables worth the investment?
A Breathalyzer for Drugs? We're Not There Yet
Wearable Alcohol Sensor Could Text You if You're Too Drunk
Top 5 Green Automotive Gadgets to Help You Save Gas and Save Money
How Rolex Came to Rule the Wrist
How the Pebble Watch Works
10 Ways Watches Have Evolved
People Still Use Fax Machines, But, Um, Why?
How Thermal Fax Machines Work
History of the Fax Machine
Running While Female: Safety Apps and Tech
Is This Why Your Buddy Is Always No. 1 on Fitbit?
Can You Power Your Music Player With Your Running Shoes?
New MIT Headset Can 'Hear' Your Thoughts and Respond
Is It Time for Civilians to Start Wearing Their Own Body Cameras?
How Amazon Echo Works
Self-stabilizing 'Smart' Utensils Counteract Hand Tremors
Salty Fork for Salty Folk
How Digital Shopping Lists Work
Explore Deep Ocean Thermal Vents With This 3-D Virtual Reality Video
Body Blow! Body Blow! Counting Punches With Wearables for Boxers
Newly Developed Wearable Tech Can Analyze Your Sweat for Important Data
Watch: The Secret Life of Luggage — And the New Tech That Tracks It
How Satellite Phones Work
How Electronic Language Translators Work
Learn More
And it's strangely entertaining.
The utility industry and environmentalists see smart utility meters as modernizing the nation, but some claim privacy and health risks. Is that just paranoia?
Swiveling around in an Aeron chair can make a lowly assistant feel like an executive. But how did it get so big?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Being trapped in a windowless room doesn't mean you have nothing to see. Virtual windows can give the illusion of an exterior wall, and they can provide therapeutic benefits.
A wise man once said, "There's a time to iron and a time to steam." OK, maybe no prophet said it, but it's true. Certain fabrics perform better when steamed rather than ironed.
By Chris Opfer
An advantage of having an electric toothbrush is the fact that it does most of the work for you. Studies prove that brushing with an electric toothbrush produces a cleaner mouth. What's inside of these machines?
The Dyson Air Multiplier works like a fan, but it has no blades. Can it be as effective as a traditional fan? What's so different about it?
Advertisement
Temperature rules our lives. We dress according to it, cook our meals with it in mind and chronically complain about it at work. Isn't it about time you learned about the device behind measuring temperature and its peers?
By Robert Lamb
You've made arrangements for a friend to feed your cat while you're away, but you forgot to leave a key. Don't call a locksmith, unlock it with your cell phone.
If you're one of those people who feels better when they can keep an eye on things, then maybe you need a security camera system for your home.
By John Fuller
Massage can have real health benefits for you, but what if you don't know a good massage therapist? Perhaps a massage chair might be the answer.
Advertisement
Muscles aching? Perhaps you'd enjoy a session in a zero-gravity massage chair. You don't need astronaut training, but you'll need a fat wallet.
From rug-beating to vacuum-pushing . . . and now to hands-free floor care! The robotic vacuum has arrived in our homes from a Jetson-like future and may one day provide air purification and even internet connectivity. See the models currently available, check the prices and learn what the future may hold.
By Julia Layton
A digital picture frame is the perfect gadget for sharing digital photos with the computerless. Learn how these Internet appliances keep the technophobe in the loop.
By Karim Nice
In the next wave of mobile computing devices, our jewelry might double as our cell phones, PDAs and GPS receivers. Get a look at these new microdevices.
By Kevin Bonsor
Advertisement
One piece of equipment you need at home is a surge protector. They safeguard your high-tech electronic devices from power surges. But how do you know which ones are best?
By Tom Harris & Talon Homer