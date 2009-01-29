Home Gadgets

Home gadgets can revolutionize the way you live by simplifying everyday activities. Home gadgets range from robotic vacuums to high-tech security cameras. Check out this great collection of home gadgets at HowStuffWorks.

Google Home Speakers Argue, Talk About Their Feelings on Twitch
And it's strangely entertaining.

By Jonathan Strickland

Why Some People Are Refusing 'Smart' Utility Meters in Their Homes
The utility industry and environmentalists see smart utility meters as modernizing the nation, but some claim privacy and health risks. Is that just paranoia?

By Patrick J. Kiger

The Uber-popular Aeron Chair Was First Made for Grandma
Swiveling around in an Aeron chair can make a lowly assistant feel like an executive. But how did it get so big?

By Alia Hoyt

How Virtual Windows Work
Being trapped in a windowless room doesn't mean you have nothing to see. Virtual windows can give the illusion of an exterior wall, and they can provide therapeutic benefits.

By Bernadette Johnson

How a Clothes Steamer Works
A wise man once said, "There's a time to iron and a time to steam." OK, maybe no prophet said it, but it's true. Certain fabrics perform better when steamed rather than ironed.

By Chris Opfer

Electric Toothbrush Pictures
An advantage of having an electric toothbrush is the fact that it does most of the work for you. Studies prove that brushing with an electric toothbrush produces a cleaner mouth. What's inside of these machines?

How the Dyson Bladeless Fan Works
The Dyson Air Multiplier works like a fan, but it has no blades. Can it be as effective as a traditional fan? What's so different about it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler & Nathan Chandler

How Weather Gadgets Work
Temperature rules our lives. We dress according to it, cook our meals with it in mind and chronically complain about it at work. Isn't it about time you learned about the device behind measuring temperature and its peers?

By Robert Lamb

How can I unlock my front door when I'm out of town?
You've made arrangements for a friend to feed your cat while you're away, but you forgot to leave a key. Don't call a locksmith, unlock it with your cell phone.

By Jonathan Strickland

How Security Cameras Work
If you're one of those people who feels better when they can keep an eye on things, then maybe you need a security camera system for your home.

By John Fuller

How Massage Chairs Work
Massage can have real health benefits for you, but what if you don't know a good massage therapist? Perhaps a massage chair might be the answer.

By Jonathan Strickland

What's a zero-gravity massage chair?
Muscles aching? Perhaps you'd enjoy a session in a zero-gravity massage chair. You don't need astronaut training, but you'll need a fat wallet.

By Jonathan Strickland

How Robotic Vacuums Work
From rug-beating to vacuum-pushing . . . and now to hands-free floor care! The robotic vacuum has arrived in our homes from a Jetson-like future and may one day provide air purification and even internet connectivity. See the models currently available, check the prices and learn what the future may hold.

By Julia Layton

How Digital Picture Frames Work
A digital picture frame is the perfect gadget for sharing digital photos with the computerless. Learn how these Internet appliances keep the technophobe in the loop.

By Karim Nice

How Digital Jewelry Will Work
In the next wave of mobile computing devices, our jewelry might double as our cell phones, PDAs and GPS receivers. Get a look at these new microdevices.

By Kevin Bonsor

How Surge Protectors Work
One piece of equipment you need at home is a surge protector. They safeguard your high-tech electronic devices from power surges. But how do you know which ones are best?

By Tom Harris & Talon Homer