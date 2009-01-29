Automotive Gadgets

Automotive gadgets are perfect for people who spend a lot of time in their automotible. Automotive gadgets range from bluetooth devices to solar-powered battery chargers. Check out these great automotive gadgets at HowStuffWorks.

A Breathalyzer for Drugs? We're Not There Yet
It's a lot harder to develop a breath test for marijuana and opioids than it is for alcohol. But that hasn't stopped a lot of people from trying.

By Alia Hoyt

Wearable Alcohol Sensor Could Text You if You're Too Drunk
Soon we might rely on flexible wearable monitors to replace breathalyzers and analyze sweat, notifying us if we've had one too many — or are near the limit.

By Laurie L. Dove

Top 5 Green Automotive Gadgets to Help You Save Gas and Save Money
You can easily install many of these gadgets, no matter what your skill level, which enable you to monitor your vehicle's (and your own) performance and ensure you're getting the maximum efficiency out of every mile. Learn more about the top 5 green automotive gadgets to help you save gas and money.

By Eric J. Leech, Planet Green

How the iBreath Alcohol Breathalyzer Works
If you're over the legal blood alcohol content, it's illegal to drive your car, not to mention unsafe. Is there an easy way to find out your blood alcohol level?

By Jonathan Strickland

How the Ego Flash Works
Cell phone calls while you're driving can be dangerous. But what happens when you absolutely must make or accept a call when you're behind the wheel?

By Christopher Lampton

How the Iqua VizorSUN Works
Eco-friendly people are looking to solar energy to power devices like the Iqua VizorSUN, which combines solar power and Bluetooth technology.

By Josh Clark

Can other people unlock my car door with their remote?
Keyless entry systems have become standard equipment on most new cars and trucks. But if these systems are so common, is it possible for someone other than you to remotely open your car door?

By Patrick E. George

5 Best Options for Playing a CD in Your Car if You Only Have a Cassette Tape Player
You're ready to hit the open road and you want to take some tunes along with you. But what happens if you have a stack of CDs, yet your car only has a cassette deck?

By Josh Briggs

How Exhaust Air Jacks Work
: Exhaust air jacks make lifting a car off the ground much easier by letting the car's exhaust do the work for you. You can use these jacks for a variety of tasks, including changing tires, installing snow chains and more.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How Headrest Monitors Work
In-car entertainment has come a long way over the years. Thanks to built-in headrest monitors, road trips seem to breeze past when you're watching movies on DVD or playing the latest video gaming systems.

By Jamie Page Deaton

Is it more affordable to have a portable DVD player in your car or have the dealer install one?
Watching a DVD of your favorite movie or television show is something that everyone enjoys. Why not take that great experience with you wherever you go? But how much is that luxury going to cost?

By Jamie Page Deaton

Top 10 iPhone Apps for Your Car
Sure, all iPhone apps are accessible from your car, but we're not really interested in those apps right now. Our list of 10 apps is specifically designed around your car's operation.

By Josh Briggs & Christopher Lampton

How DC/AC Power Inverters Work
Most automotive electronics can be powered using the cigarette lighter in our cars and trucks. Everything from mobile phones to heated air fresheners. But what if you wanted to power a blender or even a toaster?

By Ed Grabianowski

How do I get the best sound out of my car's audio system?
You can fine tune it all day, but here's the reality: Your old car stereo is simply not going to give you the level of performance you're looking for. So, what are your options?

By Patrick E. George

How to Install New Entertainment Electronics in Your Car
Are you ever tempted to install your own car audio or video equipment? After all, how hard could it be to tear out that factory-original car radio and replace it with a state-of-the-art stereo system?

By Christopher Lampton

Is it more affordable to have a portable GPS system in your car or have the dealer install one?
Factory-installed navigation systems have become a popular option on newer cars and trucks. But is this high-tech automotive gadget an affordable option for most car buyers? What options do new and used car buyers have?

By Jamie Page Deaton

How Anti-sleep Alarms Work
Falling asleep at the wheel can be dangerous, if not deadly. Thankfully, anti-sleep alarms will help drivers stay awake.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How to Build Your Own Custom Car Entertainment System
Over the years, factory original car audio systems have become highly advanced. But for some car owners, these manufacturer-installed audio systems simply aren't enough. What are the options for an on-the-go audiophile?

By Patrick E. George

Why do GPS systems give wrong directions?
You're driving down a road when your GPS device suddenly urges you to turn right. The sign ahead suggests otherwise. As does the oncoming traffic. What makes your otherwise useful device so wrong sometimes?v

By Maria Trimarchi

How In-dash Night-vision Systems Work
A few auto manufacturers are adding night-vision systems to the vehicles they build in an effort to make driving at night safer. Will night vision become the next got-to-have-it gadget for the automobile?

By Josh Briggs

How the Hughes Telematics Device Works
Most people like to stay connected -- even while on-the-go. It's not difficult when you have access to so many mobile communication technologies. Wouldn't it be great if your car was just as connected as you?

By Ed Grabianowski

How the Tiwi System Works
There's more than one way to keep track of your teenage driver while he's on the road. But few of them will call you if he's driving recklessly.

By John Fuller

Can my car tell me the speed limit?
If your high-tech car can dial up your best friend at your command or navigate you out of a maze of city streets, then surely it can tell you what the applicable speed limit is. Or can it?

By Robert Lamb

How Sirius Backseat TV Works
You're packed and ready to go to Disney World, but you live in New York -- can you keep the kiddies entertained? Sirius Backseat TV relieves beleaguered parents by streaming video clips onto your car's television.

By Akweli Parker

How accurate are gas mileage monitors?
You know the calculation: number of miles on your trip odometer divided by your tank capacity. Mileage monitors claim to one-up such simple estimates with real-time feedback. Are such monitors really accurate, and does it even matter if they are?

By Julia Layton