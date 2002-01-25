Consumer Electronics Show 2002

Cobra Electronics, a leading global manufacturer of mobile communications products, introduced 19 new products at the CES show. Four products won CES Innovation Awards! Cobra has also introduced a new product category: handheld GPS products designed for recreational use.
Cobra debuted three innovative new handheld GPS products: GPS 100, 500 and 1000. They are developed with an easy-to-understand interface and offer a variety of features depending on the needs of the individual user.
GPS 1000
The GPS 1000 is the most comprehensive GPS unit in 2002. It features 500 waypoints, 50 routes, "points of interest," PC interface, and a street-level detailed map for the road tripper. In addition, the GPS 1000 includes worldwide cities, state boundaries and a global map. It has a 2-MB U.S. database and optional eight-language software featuring English, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Dutch, Swedish and German. The PC interface enables users to download maps and other navigational tools from personal computers. The waterproof product also features a large, easy-to-read screen.
All Cobra GPS products will be available in August 2002, at a suggested retail price is $129.95 to $209.95. For more information, visit Cobra Electronics.
Radar Detector ESD-9160
Cobra Electronics introduced seven compact, high-performance radar/laser detectors. Each is designed to maximize awareness of driving environments in order to reduce the risk of accidents and traffic violations. A standard safety feature on the 2002 radars is Cobra's patented Safety Alert® System, a technology that provides motorists with advanced warning of approaching emergency vehicles, trains, buses, road construction vehicles, public utility vehicles and other potentially hazardous vehicles that are equipped with Safety Alert transmitters.
With the safety and convenience of travelers in mind, Cobra's ESD-9160 10-band radar/laser detector features an electronic compass. The compass consists of four LEDs that provide eight-point direction. Also standard are five visual alerts and nine audio alerts, SmartMute, AutoMute, LaserEye, City/Highway switch, Safety Alert and Strobe Alert safety systems, memory and ultra-bright data display with LED backlit icons.
The ESD-9160 will be available in March 2002 at a suggested retail price of $139.95. For more information, visit Cobra Electronics.