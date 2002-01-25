Consumer Electronics Show 2002

" "

Imation introduced both the RipGO! and the FlashGO! at this year's show.

RipGO!

Imation displayed the recently released Imation RipGO! mini CD-R burner and digital audio player. The smallest device available today for both recording compressed music on CDs and high-performance playback of digital music in MP3 and Microsoft® Windows Media (WMA) formats. Providing full support for the Microsoft Windows XP operating system and WMA, it delivers an all-in-one experience for creating, capturing and playing digital music on computers and portable music players.

Designed to fit in the palm of your hand and weighing only 8 ounces (227 grams), this battery-powered USB CD-R drive uses mini (80mm) CD-R discs to store and play up to 185 megabytes (MB) of digital information and is compatible with all CD-R and CD-ROM drives. You can record three hours of MP3 music or six hours of WMA music in less than five minutes.

RipGO! is currently available at a suggested retail price is $399. For more information, visit Imation.

FlashGO!

The new Imation FlashGO! desktop reader/writer is the world's first massive storage compliant multi-slot Flash memory card reader/writer. It supports all Flash and memory-card formats including CompactFlash (Types I & II), SmartMedia, MultiMedia, Secure Digital, Memory Stick and IBM's Microdrive.

FlashGO! is ideal for multi-device owners who want the flexibility and portability of one reader/writer to download all of their memory-card digital information to and from their PC or Mac. The device also allows for easy drag-and-drop functionality between various Flash memory-card formats.

The new FlashGO! memory-card reader/writer builds on the momentum of the portable, single-slot FlashGO! reader/writer, which was recently recognized as a 2002 CES Innovations Award Honoree for Excellence in Design and Engineering.

Availability is slated for the first half of 2002. For more information, visit Imation.