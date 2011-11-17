5 Bluetooth Devices Everybody Wants

Bluetooth wireless technology has been around for about 15 years and gained traction enabling wireless communication for hands-free chatting in the car, cell phone headsets and computer accessories (like keyboards and joysticks). Gadgetry's still improving in that area; while sound and connection quality has gone up, prices have come down to the point that Bluetooth is now widely available as a standard feature or factory option, even on many basic, budget-friendly cars.
So ... once Bluetooth pairs every cell phone to a car, or every car to a cell, what comes next? Now Bluetooth is found in everything from home decor to medical equipment. It seems like there's no shortage of devices that can be made wireless, and anything that can be paired probably will be, regardless of its productivity potential. Once the practical possibilities were thoroughly explored, companies started to have a little fun. Some of Bluetooth's recent applications seem kind of goofy (like pairing a wireless bathroom scale to a computer program to track weight from day to day). Others aren't much more useful, but are considerably more fun (at least, your pets will think so -- you'll see what we mean). In addition to a bit of frivolity, our list of the latest must-have Bluetooth gadgets features some of the more obvious candidates, like new home audio equipment. So whether you're holiday gift shopping or merely curious, keep reading to learn more about the latest in Bluetooth technology.
