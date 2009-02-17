5 Best Options for Playing a CD in Your Car if You Only Have a Cassette Tape Player

­Paul Galvin, the founder of Motorola, introduced the public to the possibilities of music in the automobile in 1930. Ever since Galvin parked his Studebaker outfitted with a radio outside the Atlantic City pier during the Radio Manufacturers Association Convention in June of that same year, the public has come to expect tunes in their cars.

It was around the same time when Crosley Radio introduced the first car radio, dubbed the Roamio. Auto manufactures caught on and began offering radios as factory accessories. These early car radios picked up only AM stations. Eventually that evolved into picking

up AM and FM stations, but the real breakthrough came in the 1960's when 8-track players found their way into the cars of such celebrities' as Frank Sinatra, James Garner and Lawrence Welk.

As you already know, technological advances put the 8-track tape out to pasture, too. Cassette tapes replaced them for the latest in-car entertainment -- and they didn't last very long either. But there's good news for all of you out there that are still hanging onto your in-dash cassette decks. You don't have to throw away your collection of tapes or rush out and drop some hard-earned coin on the latest and greatest gadget.

If you're reading this article, chances are you don't have a CD player integrated into your vehicle's dashboard, but we're guessing that you do have a cassette player. So what happens if you decide that you'd rather listen to CDs while you're in you car, but don't want the hassle of switching out your car stereo? Not to worry. This article lists what we consider to be the five best options for listening to CDs in your vehicle if you only have a cassette player. After all, just because you don't have a fancy CD player in your car doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to listen to your favorite CDs while on the road.

So here are, in no particular order, the top five options for playing a CD in your car if you only have a cassette-tape player.