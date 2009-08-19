Image Gallery: Amazing Timepieces

" " Photo by Don MacKinnon/Newsmakers While many people now look to cell phones rather than watches to find out what time it is, manufacturers are still developing stylish, intriguing watches. These TechnoMarine watches cost about $315 apiece, but you can also get a diamond-studded version -- the Techno Diamond -- for a little over $3,000.

" " Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage This Omega watch is on display at the Omega Speedmaster 50th Anniversary. The Omega speed master Professional is the only watch to have been worn on the moon.

" " Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage Another selection of Omega watches is on display in an Omega boutique. Omega watches are high-end watches made in Switzerland.

" " Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage Astronaut Charlie Duke was part of the Omega Speedmaster 50th Anniversary, at which this watch was displayed. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin wore an Omega Speedmaster Professional Chronograph watch during the first lunar landing.

" " Photo by Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images This gold wristwatch is a survivor of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. Today, it's part of a museum display of artifacts from the Titanic.

" " Photo by David Hallett/Getty Images Many watches have practical uses beyond telling time. This Phonaks wristwatch, for example, doubles as a remote for the wearer's hearing aid.

" " Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images In addition to their precise mechanical workings, many luxury watches feature expensive embellishments. These jewel-encrusted Rolex watches are on display in a store window in Dubai.

" " Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Teton Films A close-up of producer Damon Dash's diamond-encrusted Tirex watch is seen as he arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Shadowboxer." The watch is part of Dash's line of luxury watches.

" " Photo by Sasha/Getty Images A decorative fish dives behind the face of a 1930s-era clock. The clock is made from rose quartz and green marble.

" " Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage James Bond is a character who is never far from clever gadgets. This close-up shows a James Bond watch from the Tourbillon "Great Moments in Time with James Bond" event.

" " Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images In 2009, electronics company LG made headlines with is functioning watch phone. These side-by-side models show the watch in timekeeping and telephone mode.

" " Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images In this close-up, the LG watch phone tells the time on its face. The phone also features a video camera for video conferencing, an MP3 player, touch screen, text messaging and Bluetooth.

" " Photo by Sasha/Getty Images Watches can also tell time by means other than circuitry and gears. This rolling clock makes its way down a slope that indicates the days of the week.