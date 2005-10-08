How does faxing over the Internet work?

Internet faxing uses the same principles as facsimile transmission, but it uses a Web interface instead of a fax machine. It can be a flexible, inexpensive option for transmitting documents.
Internet fax services usually assign a fax number to each person who signs up for the service. People can send faxes to this number, and customers can send faxes via e-mail without using a fax machine. Here's how it works.
Advertisement
To send a fax through an Internet fax service:
- The sender attaches a document to an e-mail message. The document can be a scan of a paper document, or it can be created in a program like Microsoft Word.
- The sender addresses the message to the recipient's fax number, followed by the name of the faxing service (for example: 18005551234@emailfaxes.com).
- The service translates the attachment so that a fax machine can read it.
- The service sends the data across the phone line.
- The recipient's fax machine decodes the data and prints the fax.
To receive a document from a traditional fax machine through an Internet fax service:
- The sender dials the fax number that the service has assigned to the recipient.
- The fax machine translates the data and transmits it over the phone line.
- The service receives the data, translates it into an image file and sends the image to the recipient's e-mail address.
- The recipient opens the em-ail message and the attachment and views the file.
To learn more about the Internet and fax machines, follow these links:
Advertisement