Cell Phone Technology

Today's cell phone technology is advancing at a rapid pace while prices are getting lower. We'll explore everything from the advanced -- the iPhone or the future of the Google phone -- to cell phone viruses and ring tones.

How to Unlock Your iPhone

The ability to unlock your iPhone means that you can use it with different carriers. To unlock your iPhone, use these steps.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Back Up Your iPhone

You can replace your iPhone easily but what about its contents? That's why it's good to back them up. Here's how.

By Chris Pollette

5 Ways to Donate Your Old Smartphone or Cell Phone to Charity

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, have you thought of what you'll do with your old one? We've got five ways to donate your old smartphone or cell phone to charity.

By Nathan Chandler

We Need to Stop Believing These Five Tech Myths

Do you still believe that the smartphone with the most pixels takes the best pictures? That charging a battery overnight ruins it? If so, you're not alone. We'll explain why these oft-believed myths are just outdated.

By Nathan Chandler

You Don't Really Need Apps to Save Your Smartphone's Battery

You're smart. If you're smart about your phone's settings, too, you should be golden.

By Nathan Chandler

6 Creative Uses for an Old Smartphone

You'd be surprised at some of the new tricks your old cellphones and smartphones can do.

By Dave Roos

Porting Out: It's Phone Fraud 101

Thieves get their hands on your ID or passwords, then contact your mobile carrier and transfer your credentials to a new device.

By Chris Opfer

4 Reasons Your Phone Keeps Dropping Calls

Weird things can affect your call's signal strength — like that city bus that just blocked your path, or the fact that it's raining outside.

By Nathan Chandler

Your Smartphone Is a Vampire. Here's How to Fight It

It's hard to put down, but there are a few tricks that can help you tear your attention away from your trusty smartphone.

By Robert Lamb

Why 911 May Not Find You, But Uber Can

Emergency 911 systems sometimes have a tougher time finding cell phone callers than apps such as Uber.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Scientists Have Invented a Battery-free Cell Phone

Wouldn't it be great to never have to charge your phone? Scientists think they've cracked the code on doing that.

By Jonathan Strickland

9 Ways the iPhone Frustrated, Delighted Users in Its First Decade

iPhones have gone from wondrous to ordinary in a mere 10 years. We remember some moments that made us want to toss them out the window — and how Apple responded.

By Bryan Young

Do Smartphones Really Charge Faster in Airplane Mode?

Smartphones stop talking to satellites and cell phone networks when put in airplane mode. Does that make a difference when loading up the battery?

By Patrick J. Kiger

3 Myths About Smartphone Batteries That Need to Die

We worry about the wrong things when it comes to prolonging the battery life of our gadgets. Here's what really matters.

By Dave Roos

Why the iPhone 7 Release Just Isn't That Exciting

And it's kind of our fault for expecting a paradigm shift every 12 months.

By Jonathan Strickland

Superlong-Lasting Smartphone Battery to Hit Market Soon

For years, scientists tried to make smartphone batteries that lasted a lot longer but were no bigger than current ones. They seem to have finally cracked the code.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

iPhone and Android Users Found to Have Different Personality Traits

What does your choice of smartphone say about who you are and how others perceive you?

By Christopher Hassiotis

The Origin of the iPhone Marimba Ringtone Is Shrouded in Mystery

A snippet of melody played on an obscure musical instrument has become a ubiquitous part of the modern world's background noise. Who wrote it? Where'd it come from?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Put Those Phones Down, Concertgoers, or Apple May Do It for You

Ever wished the dude in front of you would just put down his phone and watch the concert? Apple's one of several companies working to enable that seemingly simple desire.

By Jonathan Strickland

The Phone So Secure It Costs $17,400

You could buy about 27 iPhone 6s models for the price of just one "ultra-secure" Solarin phone, a new product from startup Sirin Labs.

By Kate Kershner

The Ford GT and Gorilla Glass — A Match Made in ... Well, the Lab

By switching from a conventional windshield to a Gorilla Glass hybrid windshield, Ford was able to cut more than 12 pounds from its all-new Ford GT supercar.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How Does Google Maps Predict Traffic?

It's drive time. You open up your Google Maps app to see where the traffic bottlenecks are. But where does the app get its information? Here's a hint: It might come from you.

By Beth Brindle

Would a cell phone work on a submerged submarine?

An ever-expanding network of cell towers means you can call a friend from some of the world's most remote spots. But can you do it from the bottom of the ocean?

By Beth Brindle

How does my iPhone know when the person texting me is typing?

You just sent someone a text message on your iPhone, and now you're waiting for him to text back. You know he's typing something because you see those three little bubbles. But how does your phone know that?

By Beth Brindle

Can selfies reveal trends in our moods?

Your latest selfie might reveal more about what's going on in your community or country than what's going on with your hair today.

By Laurie L. Dove