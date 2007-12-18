Cell Phone Technology
Today's cell phone technology is advancing at a rapid pace while prices are getting lower. We'll explore everything from the advanced -- the iPhone or the future of the Google phone -- to cell phone viruses and ring tones.
How to Hide Apps on Your iPhone
6 Road Trip Apps You Need Before You Leave
You Track the Weather. Does Your Weather App Track You Back?
Inside a Cordless Telephone
How the Verizon Hub Works
How do digital answering machines work?
Will the U.S. Ever Run Out of Telephone Numbers?
Remember Pay Phones? Philly's Bringing Them Back for Free
How to Block Unwanted Phone Calls
What the End of 3G Service Means to You
How Does My Phone Company Know a Call Is From a Scammer?
How Bluetooth Works
Learn More
The ability to unlock your iPhone means that you can use it with different carriers. To unlock your iPhone, use these steps.
By Jeremy Glass
You can replace your iPhone easily but what about its contents? That's why it's good to back them up. Here's how.
If you're in the market for a new smartphone, have you thought of what you'll do with your old one? We've got five ways to donate your old smartphone or cell phone to charity.
Advertisement
Do you still believe that the smartphone with the most pixels takes the best pictures? That charging a battery overnight ruins it? If so, you're not alone. We'll explain why these oft-believed myths are just outdated.
You're smart. If you're smart about your phone's settings, too, you should be golden.
You'd be surprised at some of the new tricks your old cellphones and smartphones can do.
By Dave Roos
Thieves get their hands on your ID or passwords, then contact your mobile carrier and transfer your credentials to a new device.
By Chris Opfer
Advertisement
Weird things can affect your call's signal strength — like that city bus that just blocked your path, or the fact that it's raining outside.
It's hard to put down, but there are a few tricks that can help you tear your attention away from your trusty smartphone.
By Robert Lamb
Emergency 911 systems sometimes have a tougher time finding cell phone callers than apps such as Uber.
Wouldn't it be great to never have to charge your phone? Scientists think they've cracked the code on doing that.
Advertisement
iPhones have gone from wondrous to ordinary in a mere 10 years. We remember some moments that made us want to toss them out the window — and how Apple responded.
By Bryan Young
Smartphones stop talking to satellites and cell phone networks when put in airplane mode. Does that make a difference when loading up the battery?
We worry about the wrong things when it comes to prolonging the battery life of our gadgets. Here's what really matters.
By Dave Roos
And it's kind of our fault for expecting a paradigm shift every 12 months.
Advertisement
For years, scientists tried to make smartphone batteries that lasted a lot longer but were no bigger than current ones. They seem to have finally cracked the code.
What does your choice of smartphone say about who you are and how others perceive you?
A snippet of melody played on an obscure musical instrument has become a ubiquitous part of the modern world's background noise. Who wrote it? Where'd it come from?
Ever wished the dude in front of you would just put down his phone and watch the concert? Apple's one of several companies working to enable that seemingly simple desire.
Advertisement
You could buy about 27 iPhone 6s models for the price of just one "ultra-secure" Solarin phone, a new product from startup Sirin Labs.
By switching from a conventional windshield to a Gorilla Glass hybrid windshield, Ford was able to cut more than 12 pounds from its all-new Ford GT supercar.
It's drive time. You open up your Google Maps app to see where the traffic bottlenecks are. But where does the app get its information? Here's a hint: It might come from you.
By Beth Brindle
An ever-expanding network of cell towers means you can call a friend from some of the world's most remote spots. But can you do it from the bottom of the ocean?
By Beth Brindle
Advertisement
You just sent someone a text message on your iPhone, and now you're waiting for him to text back. You know he's typing something because you see those three little bubbles. But how does your phone know that?
By Beth Brindle
Your latest selfie might reveal more about what's going on in your community or country than what's going on with your hair today.