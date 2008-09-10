Cell Phone Pictures

" " Photo by ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images The white iPhone 4 launched in spring 2011. The iPhone is one of the most popular cell phones. See other popular and historic phones on the next pages.

" " AP Photo/Kin Cheung An iPhone 3 in 2008. This earlier model had less talk time and lower quality camera.

" " Image courtesy of Sony Ericsson The Sony Xperia Play features a 4-inch touch-screen display and runs the Android OS. It can be used as a phone and handheld gaming device.

" " AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli The Palm Pre uses Palm's Linux based mobile operating system. It has a full QWERTY keyboard and a touchscreen.

" " AP Photo/Paul Sakuma The BlackBerry Storm was Research in Motion's (RIM's) first touchscreen phone and was developed as a competitor to the iPhone.

" " AP Photo/Manu Fernandez The Samsung Omnia offers Windows Mobile Professional 6.1, so users can use mobile versions of Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

" " AP Photo/Richard Drew The Android smart phone operating system appeared on several phones in 2009, including the Droid.

" " George Frey/Getty Images Although the Droid didn't destroy the iPhone, it did offer competition with a 5-megapixel camera, touchscreen and slider keyboard.

" " Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The HTC G1 was the first phone to feature the Google Android OS. The Android OS requires the user to have a Google account.

" " LG Electronics The LG Vu supports AT&T Mobile TV, a live mobile broadcast service sent straight to the phone. Turning the Vu sideways makes it a mini widescreen television.

" " Samsung The Samsung Glyde's large QWERTY keyboard slid out for easy typing. It has been replaced by a newer version, the Samsung Rogue.

" " YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images An employee of Japan's mobile operator KDDI displays the mobile phone 'W62H' produced by Hitachi. The mobile phone can play downloaded movies on its OLED display.

" " Sony Ericsson Spring, summer, fall and winter, the Sony Ericsson s500i displayed the appropriate seasonal colors and the phone's button illumination changed to reflect its surroundings.

" " Raveendran/AFP/Getty Images A model displays LG's Chocolate phone. It went through several design changes, from a slider to touchscreen and featured a music player.

" " Samsung The "flip-and-twist" design of Samsung's Flipshot turns the cell phone into a miniature camera.

" " Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images This Nokia phone includes a front-facing camera (to the upper left of the screen) for video conferencing.

" " Nokia The Nokia 6555 offered an astonishing 16 million display colors.

" " (c) Clarity The Clarity C900 cell phone has features that may appeal to senior citizens who normally avoid cell phones. It has an oversized screen, large fonts and simple buttons.

" " Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images Sony Ericsson's 'Full-Change Mobile re' let users change all the surfaces of the phone to their favorite colors and designs.

" " YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images Hitachi demonstrates its prototype model of a mobile phone that displays the 3D animation for sign language.

" " YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images NTT DoCoMo employee Tomoko Tsuda displays the prototype model of the polymaer electrolyte fuel cell (PEFC) battery, which charges the mobile phone's lithium-ion battery.

" " This disposable cell phone allows only outgoing messages and 60 minutes of calling time, but you can throw it away when the calling time is up.

" " Scott Olson/Getty Images In 2003, Nextel launched the first push-to-talk phone features.

" " Photo courtesy RIM The BlackBerry debuted in 1999 and featured a proprietary operating system that allowed for third-party applications. Many developers still design apps for the BlackBerry platform.

" " Photo courtesy Motorola, Inc. One of the originals: Analog cell phones were born in 1983 when the FCC approved the AMPS standard. Learn more about the history of cell phones and more with How Cell Phones Work.