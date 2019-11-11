How Bluetooth Works

Bluetooth technology includes a number of security measures that can satisfy even the most stringent security requirements such as those included in the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS).

When setting up a new device, users typically go through a process called pairing. Pairing equips each device with special security keys and causes them to trust each other. A device that requires pairing will not connect to another device which it has not been paired with.

Those security keys allow Bluetooth technology to protect data and users in a number of ways. For example, data exchanged between devices can be encrypted so that it cannot be read by other devices. It can also allow the address which acts as the identity of a device and which is included in wireless data exchanges to be disguised and changed every few minutes. This protects users from the risk of being tracked using data transmitted by their personal electronic devices.

If you own Bluetooth-enabled devices, you have experienced this for yourself. For example, if you buy a cordless mouse, the first time you turn it on, you pair it to the device you plan to use it with. You might turn the mouse on, then go to the Bluetooth settings on your computer to pair the device once you see its name in a list of nearby Bluetooth accessories. A computer can handle many Bluetooth connections at once by design. You may want to use a cordless mouse, keyboard and headphones.

The makers of those accessories, however, are going to limit connections to one at a time. You want your keyboard to type only on your computer, or your headphones to listen specifically to your phone. Some allow the user to pair the device with multiple computers, tablets or phones, but they may only be allowed to connect with one at a time. It all depends on what the manufacturer decided was sensible for their product.

Some devices require a code for security while being paired with another device. This is an example of authentication and it ensures that the device you are setting up that trusted relationship with is the one you think it is, rather than another device somewhere else in the environment. For example, many cars let you take calls without taking your hands off the steering wheel. The first time you want to use this facility, you will have to pair your phone and the car's audio system using the car's entertainment display and your smartphone together. The car gives you a number to type in. Your phone lets you know a device wants to pair using a numeric code. You enter the code off the entertainment display to confirm that this is an authorized pairing. After that, you can use the hands-free phone system without ever needing to pair again.

The user also has control over a device's visibility to other Bluetooth devices. On a computer or smartphone, for example, you can also simply switch the device's Bluetooth mode to "nondiscoverable" or simply disable Bluetooth until you need it again.

Originally Published: Nov 11, 2019