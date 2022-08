How to Transfer Data from One Cell Phone to Another

There are third-party backup devices available for backing up information on a cell phone, and transferring it to a second phone if so desired. Cellular providers that offer backup services only do so across their own network. For example, you can't download data from a Verizon server to a Sprint phone. In that case you'll need to buy one of these devices. Similarly, if your provider doesn't offer any transfer or back up service you will also need to purchase this gadget. These gadgets generally cost around $50, and can be purchased online [source: Aquino ].