How to Transfer Data from One Cell Phone to Another

If you buy a new cell phone you'll want to transfer all the contact information from the old phone to the new one, and if you ever lose your cell phone you'll heartily wish that you had backed up the data on it. You can sometimes transfer data between cell phones via a secure Web site, and can always transfer it with the help of a third-party backup tool. Here are some ways to transfer data between cell phones.

Some cell phone service providers offer the option to back up your data onto a secure Web site. You can then download your information onto a new cell phone [source: Verizon ]. There is sometimes a monthly fee for this service. If you ever need to transfer all your data to a new phone, check the compatibility between your new cell phone and your cell phone service-provider's system. You should be able to download the data onto your new phone without any trouble.

Some companies offer an in-store service for the transfer of data between phones. There will be a charge for this service.

There are third-party backup devices available for backing up information on a cell phone, and transferring it to a second phone if so desired. Cellular providers that offer backup services only do so across their own network. For example, you can't download data from a Verizon server to a Sprint phone. In that case you'll need to buy one of these devices. Similarly, if your provider doesn't offer any transfer or back up service you will also need to purchase this gadget. These gadgets generally cost around $50, and can be purchased online [source: Aquino ].