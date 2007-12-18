Telephone Technology

Will the U.S. Ever Run Out of Telephone Numbers?
The list of usable phone numbers runs into the billions, but the number is not infinite. So, what happens if we run out?

By Kate Morgan

Remember Pay Phones? Philly's Bringing Them Back for Free
Since the advent of the cell phone, public pay phones have disappeared, but a new initiative to help the phoneless may just be bringing them back.

By Kate Morgan

How to Block Unwanted Phone Calls
Nobody wants to be annoyed by telemarketers or spam calls. You can stop those calls from ever coming in if you know how.

By Andrew Silver

How MagicJack Works
You may have seen ads for the MagicJack on late night TV or seen them displayed in retail outlets. Can the MagicJack's promise of low-cost phone service be for real?

By Bernadette Johnson

What should I do if the home button on my iPhone stops working?
Whether it’s slow to respond or flat-out broken, a failing home button is a major iPhone annoyance. Will you have to pay to have it serviced or replaced, or can you address the problem on your own?

By Jacob Clifton

How do I take a screen capture on my smartphone?
There are lots of reasons why you might want to snag a screen capture of your smartphone: an epic texting conversation that you want to immortalize, for example. But do you know how to do it?

By Kate Kershner

What's the best e-reader app to use on a smartphone?
Why buy an expensive e-reader when you can e-read any book you want on your phone? Go ahead and download one of these e-reader apps, then devour a juicy novel.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Why Are 'Unlocked' Phones More Expensive Than Locked Ones?
In the past, if you wanted to own an iPhone, AT&T was the service provider you had to live with. Now you can get an "unlocked" iPhone and select any carrier you choose -- but it'll cost you.

By Christopher Lampton

Does keeping texts on my phone slow its performance?
Is your texting app taking a little longer to open, not responding well to typing or won't send texts quickly? You might have way too many old text messages hanging around.

By Christopher Neiger

Do Smartphone Covers Really Protect Phones From Damage?
Protecting a smartphone with a case is a no-brainer for a lot of phone owners. Others, however, don't think smartphone case protection is all it's cracked up to be.

By Jamie Page Deaton

If I put my smartphone in an armband or pocket while I run, can it overheat?
Smartphones can get a little hot when they're engaging in some heavy activity. But can that and their owners' exercise push them over the edge and make them overheat?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How secure is NFC tech?
Sharing photos or business cards by tapping phones together seems pretty nifty, but is this tech really safe? Find out in this article.

By Nathan Chandler

How Near Field Communication Works
Fed up with carrying a wallet full of cards and a full ring of keys? Before long, you might be able to keep all of that stuff in your phone. How is it possible, and is your information safe in your phone?

By Jonathan Strickland

What parts make up an iPhone screen?
iPhones have a screen that can sense multiple touches. Learn about the parts that make up an iPhone screen in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What does the iPhone accelerometer do?
Accelerometers measure the force of acceleration, allowing them to sense movement, speed and direction. Find out how the iPhone accelerometer works in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Forward Calls from a Landline to a Cell Phone
Sometimes, you need to forward calls from a landline to a cell phone, but you may not know how to do it. We'll explain how to forward those calls easily.

By Nathan Chandler

Future Phones: What do you think phones will look like in 2050?
Today's smartphones include GPS, Internet and computing applications and even let you make phone calls. They do so much, it's a little hard to know how to improve on them. How will phones change in the years to come?

By Jonathan Strickland

How Google Voice Works
It seems like everyone has a home phone, a cell phone and a work phone. Why can't someone call you at one number that reaches you no matter where you are?

By Josh Briggs

How Dock-N-Talk Works
You're ready to cut your land line phone service, but you're not sure your cell phone can work as your main phone line. The Dock-N-Talk turns your home phone into an extension of your cell phone. Problem solved.

By Tiffany Connors

How Cellular Electronic Payments Work
New technology is helping us cut down on the amount of stuff we have to carry with us. Soon you'll be able to buy things with your cell phone.

By Diane Dannenfeldt

How Two-line Phones Work
When was the last time you called someone besides your parents and got a busy signal? Two-line phones and other telecom technology are making that annoying signal disappear.

By Jennifer Horton

How Hearing Impaired Telephones Work
Hearing-impaired telephones helped the hearing-impaired communicate by telephone. Learn more about hearing-impaired telephones in this article.

By Diane Dannenfeldt

How Blocking Incoming Calls Works
Brrrrring. You sprint for the phone only to be rewarded with a caller who tells you that you won a free trip to Orlando. Only it's not free. And it's the seventh time he's called this week.

By Jennifer Horton

How to Clear Phone Line Noise
Snap, crackle, pop. Is that what your breakfast cereal or your phone sounds like? If it's your phone, you may to try some of these tricks for finding and fixing the problem.

By Jennifer Horton

How ILECs Work
ILECs are local U.S. telephone companies that were involved in the 1980's breakup of AT&T. Learn more about ILECs in this article.

By Dave Roos