Cell Phone Tower Pictures

" " Cell phone towers come in many shapes and sizes. Learn how to recognize cell phone towers and how they use their equipment to communicate with your phone.

" " HowStuffWorks.com Cell phone towers come in many shapes and sizes - such as a tower made to look like a tree.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The base of a cell phone tower.

" " HowStuffWorks.com Multiple locks on a gate around a cell phone tower usually indicate multiple service providers.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The box houses the radio transmitters and receivers that let the tower communicate with the phones.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The radios connect with the antennae on the tower through a set of thick cables.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The tower and all of the cables and equipment at the base of the tower are heavily grounded. For example, the plate in this shot with the green wires bolting onto it is a solid copper grounding plate.

" " (c) iStockphoto/jane If your cell phone isn't compatible with the frequencies coming from a tower, it doesn't matter what SIM card you're using.