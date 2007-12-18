Home Telephones

Explore the technology and options for home telephones. Learn how cordless phones work, what 900 MHz is, how ATT is and what the colored wires on your phone jack are.

Learn More

Inside a Cordless Telephone
Inside a Cordless Telephone

Cordless phones have been around awhile, but have you ever looked inside of one? See the next few pages as we take apart this cordless phone.

How the Verizon Hub Works
How the Verizon Hub Works

The Verizon Hub is like a home phone, smartphone, computer and TV all rolled into one. Will this device revolutionize the way we communicate?

By Jonathan Strickland

What do the yellow and black wires in a home telephone jack do?
What do the yellow and black wires in a home telephone jack do?

With all the different colored wires used in communications, what do the yellow and black wires in a home telephone jack do?

Advertisement

How do digital answering machines work?
How do digital answering machines work?

What exactly are the components of a digital answering machine? How does voice get recorded? And then, how is it played back on demand?

Is it possible to detect if someone is illegally using my phone line?
Is it possible to detect if someone is illegally using my phone line?

It's possible and relatively easy for someone to tap into your phone line, especially if you live in a dorm or an apartment building. It's also pretty easy to detect. Find out how to tell if your phone line is tapped.

What does 900 MHz mean in a cordless phone?
What does 900 MHz mean in a cordless phone?

I've been looking at cordless phones and have noticed that this area has gotten fairly complicated! For example, what is the difference between 900 MHz and other systems?

What is digital spread spectrum as used in cordless telephones?
What is digital spread spectrum as used in cordless telephones?

Digital spread spectrum (DSS) technology has its roots back in World War II and has evolved into the technology of choice for the cordless phone. Cordless phones are now truly "ready for prime-time" thanks to affordable DSS technology.