Wireless electronic technology has opened up a whole new world for consumers and businesses. Learn about everything from municipal WiFi networks to DSL.

What the End of 3G Service Means to You
It had a good run, but after a couple of decades, 3G service is ending as we embrace 5G. What does this mean for our phones, car navigation systems and home alarms?

By Talon Homer

How Does My Phone Company Know a Call Is From a Scammer?
You've probably seen the calls from your buds "Scam Likely" or "Fraud Alert." So, what's the giveaway to your carrier that these callers are not legit?

By Francisco Guzman

How Bluetooth Works
You know how you can program your smartphone to connect through your car speakers so you can talk hands-free? That's Bluetooth technology in action. Bluetooth allows electronic equipment to connect without wires. So how does it work?

By Curt Franklin & Chris Pollette

How 5G Works
Ever been to a concert and not been able to get a signal on your smartphone? 5G promises to take care of that but it could be years before we see results.

By Nathan Chandler

5 Ways NFC Technology Could Rock Your World
Wait, this tiny little chip could rock your world? Yep. Puny as it might seem, this up-and-coming technology has the potential to streamline aspects of your daily life, from purchases to passwords.

By Nathan Chandler

What's an NFC Tag?
NFC tags are smart little chips that allow you to snag digital information with your smartphone at short range. Get the details on this tag technology in this article.

By Nathan Chandler

How 4G Works
These days, more people are glued to their mobile devices -- and increasingly impatient about slow download speeds. 4G networks promise to deliver all the speedy data we could wish for, but do they?

By Nathan Chandler

What's the difference between RFID and NFC?
RFID, NFC ... If these wireless technology acronyms are starting to look like alphabet soup to you, have no fear. We'll help you spot the differences between these communications cousins.

By Nathan Chandler

What is Google Wallet?
Regular wallets are sooooo 2012. Could their digital doppelgangers be just around the corner?

By Nathan Chandler

What are some security risks of having a Bluetooth?
Operating a Bluetooth could lead to other people intercepting your data or sending you viruses. Find out some security risks of having a Bluetooth from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How is PCS wireless different than cellular service?
PCS and digital cellular operate in a similar way, but PCS also offers additional services. Learn how PCS wireless is different than cellular service in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How Fixed Mobile Convergence Works
Between your home phone, cell phone and your work phone, do you ever feel like you have too many phone numbers? Wouldn't it be nice if you could simply have one phone that worked everywhere?

By Chris Landers

What is bluejacking?
Have you ever been the victim of a bluejacking? It happens every day to people just like you. So the question is this: Did you bluejack them right back?

By John Fuller

How Bluetooth Surveillance Works
Is anyone watching you now? If you have Bluetooth enabled on your smartphone, someone might know exactly where you are.

By John Fuller & Chris Pollette

Can wireless technology help fight crime?
With wireless technology like cell phones, GPS receivers and SMS messages, authorities can be notified instantly of crimes. But is the technology helping or just alerting?

By Jennifer Horton

Top 5 Bluetooth Gadgets
There are a number of Bluetooth gadget and gizmos. Find out about the top 5 Bluetooth gadgets to make your communication easier.

By Katelyn Olewinski

Do you suffer from 'ringxiety'?
Ringxiety refers to when you confuse the ringing of your cell phone with a similar sound. Learn more about ringxiety and find out what causes ringxiety.

By Josh Clark

Is Wibree going to rival Bluetooth?
Nokia announced a new short-range wireless technology, Wibree, in October 2006.

By Ed Grabianowski

How WiFi Phones Work
Explore WiFi phones and their abilities, as well as the pros and cons of using them. We'll start with a quick review of VoIP and WiFi.

By Tracy V. Wilson