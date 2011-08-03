Cell Phone Apps

Many people now look to their phone for quick information about their location, bank account or the nearest restaurant. Explore some of the most popular cell phone apps and the best ways to use them.

How to Hide Apps on Your iPhone
If your iPhone's home screen is getting out of control with apps, hide some of them. It's easy and your phone will never look better.

By Talon Homer

6 Road Trip Apps You Need Before You Leave
Before you hit the road, download these six apps to make your journey even more successful.

By Alia Hoyt

You Track the Weather. Does Your Weather App Track You Back?
You probably had no idea your favorite weather app is probably collecting and selling your data. In fact, it's very lucrative. So how do you fight back?

By Sydney Murphy

What Kind of Bird Is That? The Merlin Bird ID App Can Tell You
Birding is a lot easier with the Merlin app, which can coach you though your first bird identification adventure. From there, it's simple.

By Jesslyn Shields

How Nomorobo Helps Stop Unwanted Spam Calls
Tired of getting spam calls on your phone? You may wish to install an app like Nomorobo that says it can stop unwanted calls. But how does it work?

By Chris Pollette

How Cash App Works
Our beginner's guide to how Cash App works will have you sending and receiving money from your digital wallet like a pro in no time.

By Rhiannon Ball

How to Fake a GPS Location on Your Phone
Want to throw someone off your tracks? A GPS spoofing app is the best way to do it. Here's how it works for both android and iPhone.

By Nathan Chandler

Pokemon Go Where Ingress Went
Wondering how Pokemon Go picks its locations? Niantic, the former Google company that makes the uber popular game, has had a little experience sending gamers searching.

By Jonathan Strickland

Russian Face Recognition App FindFace Could End Public Anonymity
Identifying strangers with a smartphone app that scours social media sites and comparing photos? Are we one step closer to personally targeted ads and creepy stalking?

By Jesslyn Shields

The App That's Creating an Earthquake Early-warning Network
A new, always-on app harnesses the power of your smartphone's motion-sensing accelerometer to crowdsource earthquake detection.

By Laurie L. Dove

No More Notebooks: How Smartphone Apps Help Songwriters Create Music
Tech is changing how artists make music, enhancing their ability to capture, record and share. Advances in the mobile arena bring new meaning to the term "phone it in."

By Chris Opfer

When 'Find My Phone' Fails
This app, which is supposed to locate your cell phone, has sent more than one person to the same wrong house. But why?

By Dave Roos

Driver's License on Your Phone? There's an App for That
Soon, the state trooper at your car window might ask you for your vehicle registration, proof of insurance — and your smartphone.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

IBM Developing App to Provide Early Warning for Cravings and Mood Swings
What if you could get advance warnings before feeling depressed or craving a chocolate binge? IBM's still-in-development wearable tech Appetit could do just that..

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Transparent Texting Works
Strolling along with your attention focused on your smartphone screen is a recipe for disaster. Well, there's an app for that.

By Bernadette Johnson

Is it smarter to use a retailer's mobile app or their Web site to shop with them?
Mobile e-commerce is all the rage these days. So is the argument over mobile apps versus the Web. So which is the better option for online shopping on the go: a company's app, or its Web site?

By Jonathan Strickland

Why do apps ask permission to post as me on Facebook?
Millions of people enjoy the games and other applications on Facebook. But to participate, they have to give the apps permission. Do the developers have something up their sleeves?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

5 Useful Boating Apps for the iPhone
You may use your iPhone for everything from paying for groceries to helping you with your taxes, but it can also help you when you're out boating. Hurricane warnings? Yeah, there's an app for that.

By Linda C. Brinson

Do battery saver apps really work?
These days, smartphones are mini computing devices that suck up power like nobody's business. Are battery-saving apps the cure for power-hungry phones?

By Nathan Chandler

Is there an iPhone app for making movies?
Your iPhone comes with built-in video capability courtesy of your camera app. But what if you want to put a little more polish on your home movies?

By Wesley Fenlon

How the Dropbox Mobile App Works
That certainly is a cute picture of your pup. Thanks to file-sharing apps like Dropbox, you can bust that photo out on even more mobile devices. Your co-workers and friends are going to be thrilled!

By Robert Lamb

How iPhone Postcard Apps Work
Remember when you used to keep friends and family updated during your travels by dropping postcards in the mail with a hastily scribbled "Wish you were here!" Now, you can do just that just by using your iPhone.

By Linda C. Brinson

Are free-texting apps legal?
They say you can't get something for nothing, which is why free-texting apps seem like they'd have to be a scam. But are they?

By Patrick J. Kiger

10 Apps for Rooted Android Phones
Rooting allows you to tweak your Android smartphone settings to your heart's desire, via apps. We'll share 10 of our favorites with you in this article.

By Nathan Chandler

Are there risks to using a service like Mbuzzy?
Social networks have cropped up to fill almost any and every niche market, and singles hoping to flirt and connect with other singles drive a number of them. But is it dangerous to use dating networks?

By Wesley Fenlon