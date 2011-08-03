Cell Phone Apps
Many people now look to their phone for quick information about their location, bank account or the nearest restaurant. Explore some of the most popular cell phone apps and the best ways to use them.
If your iPhone's home screen is getting out of control with apps, hide some of them. It's easy and your phone will never look better.
By Talon Homer
Before you hit the road, download these six apps to make your journey even more successful.
By Alia Hoyt
You probably had no idea your favorite weather app is probably collecting and selling your data. In fact, it's very lucrative. So how do you fight back?
Birding is a lot easier with the Merlin app, which can coach you though your first bird identification adventure. From there, it's simple.
Tired of getting spam calls on your phone? You may wish to install an app like Nomorobo that says it can stop unwanted calls. But how does it work?
Our beginner's guide to how Cash App works will have you sending and receiving money from your digital wallet like a pro in no time.
Want to throw someone off your tracks? A GPS spoofing app is the best way to do it. Here's how it works for both android and iPhone.
Wondering how Pokemon Go picks its locations? Niantic, the former Google company that makes the uber popular game, has had a little experience sending gamers searching.
Identifying strangers with a smartphone app that scours social media sites and comparing photos? Are we one step closer to personally targeted ads and creepy stalking?
A new, always-on app harnesses the power of your smartphone's motion-sensing accelerometer to crowdsource earthquake detection.
Tech is changing how artists make music, enhancing their ability to capture, record and share. Advances in the mobile arena bring new meaning to the term "phone it in."
By Chris Opfer
This app, which is supposed to locate your cell phone, has sent more than one person to the same wrong house. But why?
By Dave Roos
Soon, the state trooper at your car window might ask you for your vehicle registration, proof of insurance — and your smartphone.
What if you could get advance warnings before feeling depressed or craving a chocolate binge? IBM's still-in-development wearable tech Appetit could do just that..
Strolling along with your attention focused on your smartphone screen is a recipe for disaster. Well, there's an app for that.
Mobile e-commerce is all the rage these days. So is the argument over mobile apps versus the Web. So which is the better option for online shopping on the go: a company's app, or its Web site?
Millions of people enjoy the games and other applications on Facebook. But to participate, they have to give the apps permission. Do the developers have something up their sleeves?
You may use your iPhone for everything from paying for groceries to helping you with your taxes, but it can also help you when you're out boating. Hurricane warnings? Yeah, there's an app for that.
These days, smartphones are mini computing devices that suck up power like nobody's business. Are battery-saving apps the cure for power-hungry phones?
Your iPhone comes with built-in video capability courtesy of your camera app. But what if you want to put a little more polish on your home movies?
That certainly is a cute picture of your pup. Thanks to file-sharing apps like Dropbox, you can bust that photo out on even more mobile devices. Your co-workers and friends are going to be thrilled!
By Robert Lamb
Remember when you used to keep friends and family updated during your travels by dropping postcards in the mail with a hastily scribbled "Wish you were here!" Now, you can do just that just by using your iPhone.
They say you can't get something for nothing, which is why free-texting apps seem like they'd have to be a scam. But are they?
Rooting allows you to tweak your Android smartphone settings to your heart's desire, via apps. We'll share 10 of our favorites with you in this article.
Social networks have cropped up to fill almost any and every niche market, and singles hoping to flirt and connect with other singles drive a number of them. But is it dangerous to use dating networks?