Photography Tips
Photography tips can really improve the quality of your photos. By learning photography terms and gaining an understanding of the equipment, you can really improve your skills. In this section you'll find great photography tips.
Ring lights are not just for social media influencers. They're a quick and easy way to brighten up video conferences for improved image quality. Find out how to set up a ring light.
By Talon Homer
Have a ton of precious old movies, photos and VHS tapes sitting in boxes gathering dust? It's time to go digital and preserve those memories for future generations.
By Wendy Bowman
Among the millions of pictures taken every year, some capture our hearts and stand the test of time. Here are the stories behind 13 of the most iconic.
Images of glowing volcanos, daring snowboarders and mysterious beaches took top awards in the Dronestagram competition.
That shot of your kid would be so cute if only he didn't look like Rosemary's toddler. How can you ditch the demonic in your photos once and for all?
Dust has this amazing superpower to wiggle its way into everything – including your digital camera and the memories you attempt to capture with it. Isn't it time you sent that dust packing?
Tilt-shift photography takes the power of the angle to an extreme. By altering the plane of focus of a photograph and distorting the perspective, tilt-shift photography can make a normal scene look like a miniature model set.
It's tempting to use the snap-and-go method of photography when you're traveling, but really great, memorable shots require more careful composition and planning.
Cloud photo storage allows you to share photos readily and safeguard them from digital disaster. In this article, we'll share tips for navigating cloud-based photo services.
Nature is filled with flora that's a delight to behold, but capturing that magic in a photograph is a challenge. Get the tips you need to get the perfect shot of Mother Nature's bounty.
Look through a door's peephole and you'll see how a fisheye lens can distort a scene while providing a 180-degree view. So how are these lenses used?
High drama and dim light are the hallmarks of film noir, and those elements are also vital to film noir photography.
If photography is all about capturing light to record an image onto a medium, how can you take pictures when there's very little light present?
A red rose, a green eye, a gold ring: Against a black-and-white background, colored objects command attention. How can you create this effect at home?
The longer a camera's shutter stays open, the more light it takes in, and photographers use that fact to create breathtaking images, capturing the beauty of motion. What are the best pro tips for creating eye-popping photos using slow shutter speed?
You've made a picture on your computer, pasted it into a Word document and would like to know how to place a watermark on the picture. Here's how to place a watermark on pictures.
It's not hard to learn how to resize your digital photos. Learn about how to resize a photo in this article.
Photo albums aren't what they used to be. Now, there are decorative scrap books, digital photo albums and even quilts that tell a story. The ideas are limitless, so you have no excuse to put it off. Make your keepsake photo album today with our help.
By Sara Elliott
There's something about fall that makes people want to break out the cameras. Is it the foliage, the fun of Halloween, the gorgeous harvest moon or all of the above? Whatever your pleasure, here are 10 photography ideas designed to inspire.
By Dave Roos
Even the best camera needs a good photographer to capture the best images possible. No matter your skill level, you still need to know the basic terms and tenets of photography. Here are 10 of the most important ones.
These days, digital cameras allow amateurs to produce stunning photos worthy of the pros. But it takes more than a fancy camera to create a great photograph. What are some photography techniques everyone should know?
By John Kelly
We'll tell you how you can take better pictures by taking advantage of the light sources you have available to you -- and by using a few tips and tricks when the lighting is less than ideal.
Sure, action shots make great photos. But some of the best pictures are of common, everyday items -- this is the case for still life photography.
By Jane McGrath
Maybe you've seen ads for online photography courses and considered signing up. But will you learn something about photography on a computer, or is it better to go to an actual classroom?
By Jane McGrath
When the thunder rolls, most people go running for cover. But if you're more adventurous, falling rain could mean the opportunity to capture some really interesting photographs -- if you know what you're doing.
By Mark Boyer