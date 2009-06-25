Cool Camera Stuff Pictures

" " Andy Crawford and Dave King/Getty Images Cameras are everywhere -- in phones, cars, buildings, street corners and even outer space. See all the cool things you can use cameras for and a few fun accessories. Get started on the next page with cameras that are going Web 2.0.

" " YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images A Casio employee displays the digital camera Exilim EX-S880 during a press conference. The camera features a pre-installed YouTube Capture software to easily upload videos to the Web site. Next, see how GPS and cameras are working together.

" " HowStuffWorks GPS photo taggers let you mark the location of your photo and if you upload your geotagged photos to Flickr, other people can see them and where you took them. The next cool gadget also works great when you're on the go.

" " Courtesy Polaroid/Zink Imaging Polaroid is teaming with its spinoff company to make an instant, ink-free mobile photo printers. See what you can do with an iPhone camera next.

" " Image © Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images and Joshua Blake/Photodisc/Getty Images. © 2009 HowStuffWorks Photos Watch out! Who knows who or what is watching you with that seemingly unattended iPhone. An iPhone security camera is built right into your iPhone, but requires some hacking. See how the police use security cameras next.

" " Jens-Ulrich Koch/AFP/Getty Images This police camera is stationed between statues in Germany. The police camera on the next page might catch you making a traffic violation.

" " There are a number of technologies that detect when a car has moved past a particular point in the road, like this red-light camera. See how cameras are used in crime scene investigation next.

" " CBI technicians use these camera setups to photograph recovered fingerprints to use in comparison and for running through the AFIS system.

" " Bob Elsdale/Getty Images The sound of a gun firing the bullet actually triggered the flash for this photo, not the photographer. High-speed photography can be used to investigate events such as car wrecks that happen very quickly. See another high-speed photography photo on the next page.

" " Justin Sneddon/Dreamstime.com This photo shows a water balloon just as it bursts. Notice how the background of the photograph is completely dark; a brief flash of light is the only thing that catches the image. See a camera on the next page that is good in the dark.

" " Photo courtesy of B.E. Meyers Company Night vision was originally developed for the military to spot enemy targets. Pictured above is the Stealth 301 Series Day/Night Video Camera. See how you can get night vision in your car next.

" " Courtesy BMW USA BMW's Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection system allows drivers to see what (or who) is down the road -- even on the darkest nights. See another cool camera gadget next.

" " Grant V. Faint/Getty Images This image is typical of what a car rearview camera with a fish-eye lens might capture before the image distortion is corrected. The next camera you can actually control with your eyes.

" " Sebastian Willnow/AFP/Getty Images Stanislavs Bardins of Munich's Ludwig-Maximilians-University demonstrates the prototype of a video camera controlled by the eyes. The camera could be used in application fields of psychology and market research. See one of the smallest HD video cameras next.

" " YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images Sony displays one of the world's smallest high-definition digital camcorders, 'Handycam HDR-CX7'. The next camera has been used in movie creation.

" " Photo courtesy The Tiffen Company, LLC Some of the greatest movie scenes of all time were filmed using Steadicams. They allow moviemakers to produce moving, handheld shots that have no shakes at all. On the other end, the next camera will take you along on a bumpy ride.

" " Andy Lyons/Getty Images A runner adjusts his video camera that is strapped to his helmet before the start of the New York City Marathon. While this is a bit extreme, helmet or headset cameras on athletes and race car drivers have been a cool way to get right into a game or event. You might want the next camera when you go on vacation.

" " (c) iStockphoto.com/Frogkick A female diver photographs an octopus in action. Go to the outer extremes with cameras in the next picture.

" " NASA/Getty Images Robert L. Curbeam Jr. moves silently through space as he repairs a camera on the International Space Station. See a picture taken by the Hubble telescope on the next page.

" " Courtesy STScI and NASA This Hubble snapshot shows the Black Eye Galaxy. For more cool camera stuff, check out the Camera Quiz or see a video on the Hubble's New Camera.